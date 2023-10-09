Thomas Olsen appointed SVP, Americas business area at Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EEST



Thomas Olsen, MBA, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Americas business area at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Olsen will start in his new position on November 1, 2023.

“Thomas has a strong experience in leading sales in global organizations. He also has industry knowledge and proven record in successfully executing company goals. I am sure he will be a valued member in our Executive Team, and support us in our journey towards profitable growth”, says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Thomas Olsen’s CV and picture are attached to this release.

