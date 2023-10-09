Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) and TrellisWare Technologies Partner to Deliver Multiple Waveform Capabilities to a Single Tactical Radio

ASHBURN, Va. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), the leading provider of wireless mesh technology, and TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems, today announced a partnership to deliver a multi-waveform radio solution to the U.S. military, coalition partners, and commercial customers. This industry-first solution enables users access to unmatched communications flexibility, reducing the dependency on proprietary solutions, allowing them to select between DTC’s leading MeshUltra or TrellisWare’s TSM™ waveform based on their specific purpose and/or region of use.

“The integration of the TSM waveform into the DTC product line provides our customer base the ability to move between two separate and distinct waveforms easily all from a single radio,” said Dave Huisenga, Executive Vice President and General Manager for DTC. “Soldiers can now use our products to rapidly switch between waveforms for effective, reliable communications no matter the mission requirement or global operating environment.”

This ground-breaking collaboration enables U.S. military and five eyes (FVEY) warfighters to operate within a common hardware platform while providing the ability to seamlessly choose between waveforms on DTC’s software defined radios, enabling users to easily adapt and meet their precise location and mission needs. The collaboration will expand DTC’s reach within the U.S. military and across the coalition, and commercial market.

“This unique multi-waveform integration further enhances Codan Communication’s global product portfolio and complements our existing HF, VHF and interoperable solutions,” said Paul Sangster, President and Executive General Manager, Codan Communications. “As we continue to see investment in soldier modernization programs, Codan Communications’ global footprint surrounding products, manufacturing and support is key to demonstrating full spectrum dominance on the battlefield.”

"We are excited to support DTC in integrating the TSM™ waveform into their product line. Combining TrellisWare and DTC waveforms on a single radio will provide our end customers more choices to meet their communication needs,” said Metin Bayram, President and CEO, TrellisWare Technologies.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 160 employees.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security, and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

About TrellisWare Technologies

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems, ranging from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. Their trusted waveforms and advanced communication technologies are built for interoperability and incorporated into a wide range of partner platforms. TrellisWare Technologies is headquartered in San Diego, CA.