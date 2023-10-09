Real estate company Galimmo partners with Quadient to simplify parcel delivery and collection at its shopping centers in France

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, and a major global open locker network operator, announces that Galimmo , a real estate company that owns and operates the shopping centers adjacent to Cora hypermarkets in France, will soon be offering Parcel Pending by Quadient smart parcel delivery within its French network.

Galimmo is extending the range of services in its shopping centers, local shopping and living spaces with a large food-based anchor, high footfall and easy access. Parcel Pending by Quadient pickup and drop-off points will be accessible over the centers’ extended opening hours, offering convenience and time savings to visitors who want to collect their online purchases at places integral to their daily lives.

"We're delighted that Galimmo, a key player within its territories, is embracing our vision for the future of delivery in France. By rolling-out our open and shared infrastructure in their shopping malls, we are strengthening our presence in locations with high customer footfall, while contributing to their attractiveness," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. "Through this collaboration, Galimmo and Quadient will promote more omnichannel shopping experiences and accelerate synergies between online and in-store shopping journeys."

Quadient and Galimmo plan to install 30 units by the end of 2023, and more than 50 over time, further expanding Quadient’s network currently being deployed in France. By developing an open network, Quadient's ambition is to streamline the entire parcel delivery chain, from the first to the last mile, in a cost-effective, sustainable way that focuses on the consumer experience.

"We are extremely pleased to embark on this partnership. The installation of Quadient's parcel lockers is fully in line with our aim to offer as many services as possible in our shopping centers, making life easier for our customers and providing them with ever greater convenience. It is also a perfect fit with our responsible approach. Each of these one-stop delivery points is readily accessible to our visitor flows and shared among multiple carriers, improving the efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of managing parcel deliveries and returns at our centers", said Eric Ravoire, CEO of Galimmo.

The Quadient solution enables Galimmo to offer more services to enhance the attractiveness of its centers, in a context of increasing complementarity of different shopping channels and modes, in response to new consumer demands. With over 18,900 sites worldwide, of which more than 1,000 in France, Quadient is significantly accelerating the development of its open network in France, building on partnerships with major players in parcel delivery and commercial real estate, such as Relais Colis, UPS, Auchan and now Galimmo.

To know more about Parcel Pending by Quadient’s open network, visit: www.parcelpending.com/en-us/markets/open-locker-network/ .

