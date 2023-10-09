BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 2 October to 6 October 2023

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 9 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from October 2, 2023 to October 6, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/10/2023FR000013110423,32860.6736AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/10/2023FR0000131104120,81360.2809CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/10/2023FR000013110428,77160.5947TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/10/2023FR0000131104266,08860.2626XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/10/2023FR000013110423,04659.5112AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/10/2023FR0000131104178,54059.1422CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/10/2023FR000013110428,95859.4546TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/10/2023FR0000131104436,45659.1067XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/10/2023FR000013110440,00058.6479AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/10/2023FR0000131104200,00058.6446CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/10/2023FR000013110420,00058.6507TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/10/2023FR0000131104569,00058.6384XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/10/2023FR000013110435,00059.0339AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/10/2023FR0000131104150,00059.0351CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/10/2023FR000013110420,00059.0224TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/10/2023FR0000131104613,00059.0458XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/10/2023FR000013110423,99459.8092AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/10/2023FR0000131104176,28059.7549CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/10/2023FR000013110430,28959.8434TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/10/2023FR0000131104261,43759.7511XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL3,245,00059.2416 


As of 6 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 24,580,000 shares, equal to 2.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of
1,464,303,010 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

