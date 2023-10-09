BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 2 October to 6 October 2023

Paris, 9 October 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from October 2, 2023 to October 6, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|23,328
|60.6736
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|120,813
|60.2809
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|28,771
|60.5947
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|266,088
|60.2626
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|23,046
|59.5112
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|178,540
|59.1422
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|28,958
|59.4546
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|436,456
|59.1067
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|40,000
|58.6479
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|200,000
|58.6446
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|58.6507
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|569,000
|58.6384
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|35,000
|59.0339
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|150,000
|59.0351
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|59.0224
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|613,000
|59.0458
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|23,994
|59.8092
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|176,280
|59.7549
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,289
|59.8434
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/10/2023
|FR0000131104
|261,437
|59.7511
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|3,245,000
|59.2416
As of 6 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 24,580,000 shares, equal to 2.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of
1,464,303,010 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
