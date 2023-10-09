Elegant Estate in Historic Old Northeast Enters Market for $5.5 Million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A true masterpiece of stately elegance and luxurious living has emerged on the market in revered Old Northeast for $5,494,000. Known for its historic charm, the neighborhood is known for its stunning architecture and proximity to downtown St. Petersburg. Located at 605 18th Avenue NE, the architectural marvel is marketed exclusively by Nick Janovsky of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s St. Petersburg office. The listing details may be viewed here.



Standing tall on an expansive triple lot measuring an impressive 180x110 feet, the listing offers an unparalleled opportunity to create your own personal paradise. Limitless potential includes a stunning garden oasis, a spacious outdoor entertaining area, or simply the luxury of extra room to roam; this property delivers on all fronts.

The main home’s distinguished architecture sets it apart, showcasing timeless Georgian-style design. Enter into an atmosphere of grandeur and sophistication with abundant amenities. With 4,852 square feet of heated space (7,235 total square feet), this residence offers abundant room for comfortable living, boasting 5 bedrooms and 6 baths and providing flexibility and customization to suit any style.

A delightful cottage is perfect for accommodating guests or utilizing as an in-law suite. Additionally, a studio/workshop/classroom adds even more versatility to this already remarkable residence. The two-car garage is a complementary extension to the brick-arched car port.

The interior features clean lines, high ceilings, and serene, spacious entertaining rooms. The farmhouse kitchen is a chef's dream, while the expansive family room provides a cozy space for relaxation. The home also includes an 800-square-foot "outdoor patio room," enclosed with screens, offering a tranquil view of the beautiful garden, greenspace and pool areas.

Privacy is paramount here. With multiple indoor and outdoor spaces, this property effortlessly caters to today's rituals and lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both luxury and functionality.

Quote:

“This extraordinary property is a rare gem in an affluent area. Its classic design, combined with modern touches, creates a truly unique and desirable living experience.”

— Nick Janovsky, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

