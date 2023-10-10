Dealer Services Network Acquires Terry’s Tag and Title Service

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Services Network (DSN), a technology-enabled provider of title and registration services for mobility customers, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Terry’s Tag and Title Service, LLC . This strategic move is a significant milestone in DSN’s expansion journey – one that combines DSN’s expansive network and expertise with Terry’s Tag and Title Service’s deep-rooted reputation in Maryland. DSN now has 32 locations across 7 states.



Terry’s Tag and Title was founded in 2003 and has long been recognized as a trusted option for private vehicle tag and title services, offering an attractive alternative to the often-cumbersome state agency process for Maryland dealers and consumers. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and thorough understanding of the local market makes it a perfect fit for DSN’s growth strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Terry’s Tag and Title Service to the DSN family,” said Joe Palumbo, Chief Executive Officer, Dealer Services Network. “Our shared values and dedication to delivering high quality services make this partnership a natural progression. Together, we aim to build upon Terry’s legacy and further enhance our presence in the Northeastern market. We look forward to servicing the state of Maryland.”

Dealer Services Network’s impressive track record in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Pennsylvania underscores the organization’s commitment to its vehicle tag and title services, which will now extend across Maryland.

“I am enthusiastic about the potential this partnership brings,” said Terry Smack, founder, Terry’s Tag and Title Service. “Joining forces with the Dealer Services Network provides the opportunity to further enhance service offerings to the Maryland community.”

About Dealer Services Network

Dealer Services Network (DSN) is a tech-enabled platform for automotive retailers, rental car companies, consumers, and governmental agencies. The company delivers TaaS™ (Title as a Service), workflow and content management services, electronic document management, and compliance solutions through its proprietary cloud-based DealTracker™ software platform. DSN is backed by private equity firm Frontenac.

Headquartered in South Florida, DSN manages a growing private tag agency network that operates locations throughout Florida, Louisiana, Maryland and Pennsylvania, providing tag and title registration services to car and marine vessel dealerships, fleet managers and consumer walk-ins. For more information, visit dsn.net .

About Frontenac