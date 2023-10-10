Cemtrex Subsidiary, Vicon Industries, Launches Anavio, A New Cloud Based, Security Software-as-a-Service Platform For Safer, Smarter Schools

Brooklyn, NY , Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced that its Vicon Industries subsidiary has launched a new cloud security platform, called Anavio (www.anavio.ai), that integrates video, access, and intercom in one easy-to-use system, powered by AI and face-based authentication.



This new platform is designed specifically with schools in mind to deliver a safer and smarter campus. Anavio allows for managing door access in more advanced ways such as dual authentication and face-based authentication with anti-spoofing technology. Additionally, you can respond to events in real time by sharing live footage and receiving mobile alerts. With full campus awareness in a single platform, users have everything needed to protect their campus at their fingertips.

The enterprise security market is only now starting to shift away from on-premises security solutions towards cloud-based platforms. The launch of Anavio coincides with this transition in the market to take advantage of new capabilities that cloud solutions offer, including being easier to deploy, scale, and maintain. Additionally, this marks a shift in Vicon’s business strategy as Anavio will be sold as a software-as-a-service platform and presents an opportunity for the Company to build a recurring revenue stream.

Vicon intends to initially focus the Anavio platform in the education market in the United States. There are over 130,000 K-12 schools in the US today. Schools in the US face on-going security challenges with violence from school shootings to theft, vandalism, bullying, among other challenges.

Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented, “We are delighted to make this announcement today, as it marks a new chapter in Vicon’s illustrious history. This new cloud platform allows us to create more value in our business by evolving Vicon into a recurring revenue business model. Additionally with AI at the core of our roadmap in Anavio, we’re excited to layer in new capabilities and benefits for our customers to deliver the most cutting-edge security solutions over the months and years to come.”

“More than 90% of schools have some kind of access control or CCTV solution and yet they are still plagued by violence, theft, and vandalism. As a cloud platform, with AI technology at its core, Anavio is the ideal next generation solution to solve the security challenges of today’s schools. With novel features like instantly sharing live video with law enforcement and AI enabled face-based authentication, Anavio provides better tools to schools keep our kids safe,” Mr. Govil continued.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.

