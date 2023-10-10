AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2023

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

Milwaukee, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 September YTD - SeptemberBeginning
Inventory
 20232022%Chg 20232022%ChgSep 2023
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP12,62413,607-7.2 125,047140,821-11.297,269
 40 < 100 HP5,2975,727-7.5 45,66049,443-7.739,961
 100+ HP2,5592,3787.6 19,50718,1097.711,039
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors20,48021,712-5.7 190,214208,373-8.7148,269
4WD Farm Tractors528247113.8 3,0642,13843.3753
Total Farm Tractors21,00821,959-4.3 193,278210,511-8.2149,022
Self-Prop Combines896904-0.9 5,6944,54625.31,884

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

