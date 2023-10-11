GOING WIDE: CANON INTRODUCES THE RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM TO ITS LENS LINEUP

Melville, NY, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the launch of the RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens, a full-frame ultra wide-angle lens that can help the work of a professional photographer or serious enthusiast stand out from the crowd.

Opening the door to supreme full-frame visual possibilities, the RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens continues Canon’s respected reputation for optical excellence associated with L-series lenses. This new addition enhances optical performance with a modern mirrorless lens design that is fully equipped with key features, including:

New Image Stabilization (IS) technology, to help minimize wide-angle “fluttering” at outer areas of frame

Impressively compact size and light weight (1.25lbs/570g) at half the weight of EF series 11-24mm f/4 L lens

Super quiet Canon STM focus drive motor, which is ideal for video and marking the first time this technology appears in a Canon L-series lens

Speaking directly to the professional video and stills visual storyteller, the RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM features a built-in lens hood and lens function button on the barrel for customizing functions such as AF settings, Pre-Recording, Zebras and more. For landscapes, cityscapes, architectural, real estate and weddings, the RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens is a widely important lens for any professional to have at the ready.

​​​Price & Availability

​​​​​​​The Canon RF10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens is expected to be available in November for an estimated retail price of $2,299.00*. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on X @CanonUSA.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

