Terranet recruits a permanent CFO and is making additional organizational reinforcements

Dan Wahrenberg assumes the role of permanent CFO at Terranet. Terranet is at the same time making reinforcements on both the technology and business development fronts.

Terranet has completed the recruitment of a permanent CFO. The new CFO will be Dan Wahrenberg, who will also be responsible for the company's Investor Relations. Dan replaces Thomas Falkenberg, who has been serving as the interim CFO. Dan brings extensive experience from several CFO positions at publicly traded companies such as Anoto Group, LifeAssays, and MultiQ, and has most recently held the position of CFO at Asperiq Group. Dan will assume the role on October 16, 2023.

"I’m looking forward to returning to a publicly traded environment. Terranet is developing a very interesting product. Having the opportunity to be part of building a successful company in a rapidly growing industry is very exciting," says Dan Wahrenberg, incoming CFO.

At the same time, Terranet will strengthen its management team by recruiting a Business Development Director with a clear commercial mandate to develop and capitalize on the significant business opportunities in the market. The recruitment process is ongoing.

"We have also reinforced the technology department, including a new team lead with extensive experience from the automotive industry’s supplier Bosch. We will continue with the recruitments to ensure that we have the expertise needed as we take the next step with BlincVision to bring it to market," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Terranet.

For more information, please contact

Magnus Andersson CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Attachment