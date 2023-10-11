iTest Selects Advantest V93000 EXA Scale™ SoC Test System

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that IC testing laboratory iTest, Inc. has taken a delivery of a V93000 EXA Scale SoC Test System for testing advanced digital ICs up to the exascale performance class. The new system has been installed at iTest’s Milpitas, Calif., facility, where the company leverages its previously installed V93000 systems for testing a wide range of semiconductor devices, from sensors to microcontrollers to advanced RF chips and high performance compute processors.



The new EXA Scale system – configured with Advantest’s newest Pin Scale 5000 digital card and XPS256 power supply – will enable iTest to further expand its served market to meet the demanding test requirements of such advanced devices as mobile processors, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) ICs. At the same time, the system maintains full backward compatibility with earlier V93000 generations, ensuring a seamless transition to the V93000 EXA Scale while maintaining test lab functionality.

“Power requirements, scan speeds and scan volumes are constantly rising with the increasing complexity of new devices. With many Silicon Valley chip makers working on HPC and AI devices, the time is right for us to begin ramping on the V93000 EXA Scale,” said iTest CEO Rabbi Islam. “We are confident that our investment in EXA Scale will pay dividends for years to come. Both the tester’s technical specifications and Advantest’s commitment to service and support are impressive. Their field service and applications teams have maintained an exceptional level of uptime and quality in our lab over the years – a value that we pass on to our customers.”

The Pin Scale 5000 digital instrument provides the deepest vector memory available on the market while enabling customers to choose the most efficient scan methodology for their device at maximum data rate. The XPS256 device power supply (DPS) scales from milliamps to more than 1000 amps, covering all power requirements in a single DPS card with industry-leading accuracy and fastest dynamic response. The V93000 EXA Scale system employs Advantest’s patented Xtreme Link™ technology, which provides high-speed data connections, embedded computing power, and instant card-to-card communication.

“Our V93000 EXA Scale’s best-in-class high power delivery, deep vector memory and blazing fast digital speeds make this tester a perfect fit for emerging HPC/AI designs,” said Sanjeev Mohan, senior executive officer with Advantest. “As scan speeds and scan volumes increase in lockstep with the increased complexity of the device’s testing requirements, the V93000’s flexible architecture is ready to adapt over time. The V93000 EXA Scale and companion instruments will provide iTest with plenty of headroom for years to come. We are pleased with this opportunity to strengthen and extend our relationship with iTest while further broadening market access to EXA Scale’s advanced capabilities.”

In the more than two decades since its introduction, the flexible, scalable V93000 has become Advantest's flagship SoC test platform. The company offers a wide range of V93000 options together with complementary test instruments – including universal analog and digital test cards, RF instrumentation and mixed-signal cards, and best-in-class DPS and floating-power VI cards – as well as the user-friendly SmarTest system software environment. iTest can provide access to all of these instruments.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.