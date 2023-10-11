Industrial Expansion and Smart Technology Integration Drive Oceania Rotating Equipment Market to $7.2 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Rotating Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Oceania rotating equipment market reached a value of USD 3,336.2 Million in 2022. Aided by the expansion of oil and gas and power generation sectors and rising demand for high-performance equipment, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 7,218 Million by 2028.



Rotating equipment, which primarily encompasses turbines, pumps, and compressors, is pivotal in a myriad of industrial operations, providing the essential means to convert energy into useful mechanical work. These instruments are integral for sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, mining, and water treatment, among others. The precise engineering and energy efficiency of these devices make them indispensable in modern industrial scenarios.



The robust industrial growth in the Oceania region is a significant catalyst propelling the Oceania rotating equipment market demand. As countries such as Australia and New Zealand continue to bolster their industrial infrastructures, there's an amplified demand for advanced machinery that can optimise operations, reduce energy consumption, and elevate productivity. With industries expanding, the need for efficient equipment for fluid handling and power generation has seen a marked uptick, driving the market forward.



The integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence), with rotating equipment has additionally opened new avenues for the Oceania rotating equipment market expansion. Smart equipment, enabled with sensors and connectivity, allows operators to predict maintenance requirements, enhance operational efficiency, and minimise downtimes. Such advancements not only ensure operational efficiency but also extend the longevity of the equipment.



Rotating equipment's multifaceted applications across various sectors also significantly augment the Oceania rotating equipment market growth. For instance, in the mining industry, a dominant sector in parts of Oceania, these tools are essential for operations like extraction, separation, and slurry transportation. Similarly, in the energy sector, turbines play a vital role in power generation, while compressors are fundamental for oil and gas extraction and refining processes.



Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly operations in Oceania has heightened the demand for energy-efficient rotating equipment, thus aiding the Oceania rotating equipment market development. As industries grapple with the twin challenges of maximising productivity while minimising their carbon footprint, energy-efficient rotating devices have come to the forefront as a sustainable solution. They not only reduce energy consumption but also decrease operational costs, providing a win-win for industries.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on product type, voltage, end use and country.



Market Breakup by Product Type

Pumps

Compressors

Turbines

Agitators and Mixers

Others

Market Breakup by Voltage

Low

Medium

High

Market Breakup by End Use

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Mining

HVAC

Water

Wastewater Treatment

Others

Market Breakup by Country

Australia

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Fiji

Others

Competitive Landscape



This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the Oceania rotating equipment companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd

Ebara Corporation

Sulzer Ltd

Ingersoll Rand

Atlas Copco

The Weir Group PLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4177.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7218 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

