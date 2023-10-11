New Research from INE Pinpoints Challenges, Solutions to Growing Convergence between Networking and Cybersecurity

Cary, NC, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a leading provider of technology training and certifications, released the results of a comprehensive study on the growing convergence between Networking and Cybersecurity. As part of the research project, INE received responses from nearly 1,800 IT/IS professionals from around the world gaining a better understanding of the evolving relationship between the two domains. This allowed INE to offer insights into how to overcome challenges and align teams to ensure balance and collaboration.

“‘ Beyond Boundaries: The Evolving Relationship Between Networking and Cybersecurity ’ reveals a nearly unanimous consensus among IT/IS professionals regarding the synergy between Networking and Cybersecurity,” points out INE’s CEO Dara Warn, noting that 75% of respondents view the two fields as either “highly interconnected” or “completely integrated.” “This research validates a critical shift within the industry and makes clear that training must adapt to the changing technology landscape.”

Survey respondents identified three key factors for the burgeoning interdependence of Cybersecurity and Networking:

Complex Cyber Threats

Need for Stronger Network Security

Technological Advancements in Cloud and Virtualization

Respondents pinpointed the biggest challenges faced by those working at the intersection of Networking and Cybersecurity as:

Lack of cross-functional knowledge and skills

Rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and techniques

Difficulty aligning security policies with network operations

Limited resources and budget constraints

Other highlights from the report include:

56% spend at least half their time on the job collaborating with professionals from the opposite field

1 in 3 professionals do not feel prepared to handle the intersection of Cybersecurity and Networking.

76% express the likelihood of pursuing training related to Network Cybersecurity within the next 12 months.

54% prefer online self-paced training, suggesting a demand for flexible, accessible learning options.

