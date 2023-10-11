Visory Health Recognized as Aging 2.0 Optimize Awards Healthcare Impact Winner Creating Healthier Lives for Older Adults

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its online prescription discount card, today announces its recognition by Aging 2.0 as a Healthcare Impact award winner. This award recognizes the significant contributions of individuals and organizations worldwide who are making a positive impact in the healthcare industry.

Visory Health leads the market shift to cash-access healthcare with its proprietary technology, analytics, and consumer engagement platforms that give people access to lower-cost prescription medication for everyone, including older adults. Its prescription discount card provides not only seniors, but underinsured and underrepresented populations with access to critical medication, making sure no one is choosing between other necessities, creating healthier lives and communities. The female-owned company and leadership team are fostering a change to the national drug pricing crisis in America.

“Aging is a guarantee in life, but high drug prices should not be,” said Visory Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang. “As we age, healthcare priorities and needs tend to increase, and as a result, the out-of-pocket costs older adults are spending on medications rise, too. We built our platform to help those facing these rising drug costs, like seniors, to be able to afford medication. It’s important to be recognized with this award because it showcases our commitment to innovations and solutions that are going to reshape the healthcare landscape.”

A study found about one in five adults ages 65 and up either skipped, delayed, or took less medication than was prescribed last year because of concerns about cost. Recognizing the detrimental implications this can have on one's health, Visory Health built a one-of-a-kind system that provides transparency and efficiency to pharmacists and discounted prescriptions to consumers.

“We understand that as a company, we must meet the needs of our consumers and what seniors need right now is affordable medication so they can live healthier lives and continue to be there for the moments that matter,” said Alexandra Robertson, Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health. “We are so proud of the work our team is doing to offer an alternative for Americans and see this recognition from Aging 2.0 as motivation that we’re on the right path to continue our work in creating healthier communities for everyone.”

Since launching on March 1, 2022, Visory Health has already saved 3.26 million people over $4.13 billion on their prescriptions. Currently used in over 30,000 pharmacies nationally, including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Walgreens, Ralphs, Giant, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle and more, the company continues to prioritize solving the issue for underserved and underprivileged households, saving patients more than $1,200 a year on average.

Visit www.visoryhealth.com to learn more about Visory Health and the impact it's making for women, families and seniors in the healthcare industry.

