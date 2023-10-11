Veritext Receives Hall of Fame Recognition in Multiple Categories in Texas Lawyer Best of 2023 Survey

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been named as a Hall of Fame recipient in multiple categories in the Texas Lawyer Best of 2023 Survey, as well as many other leading legal publications.



This is the 13th year of ALM’s Texas Lawyer Best Of survey, with readers voting for the best legal vendors serving Austin, Dallas and Houston. Veritext placed as a top provider in the categories for Legal Graphics and Video Services, Court Reporting and Deposition, Remote Deposition and CLE Provider. The company received Hall of Fame status for Legal Graphics and Video Services and Remote Deposition categories. To download the full list of categories and honorees, click here.

In addition to the recognition from Texas Lawyer, Veritext has received top honors by other leading legal publications including Minnesota Lawyer, New York Law Journal, The Legal Intelligencer, Texas Lawyer, The Daily Report, The Recorder, National Law Journal and Best of DC.

“We are honored to continually be recognized by the legal community for the work we do to make the litigation process run smoother,” states Marc Muzi, Veritext regional vice president for Texas. “We are committed to the industry and our clients. We always strive to deliver innovative and technological solutions which facilitate the capture and management of testimonial evidence in the most compelling and accurate way.”

For more information on Veritext, visit www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753