GRI Bio (NASDAQ: GRI) to Participate in the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

- Live moderated webcast with Marc Hertz, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio on Tuesday, October 24th at 11:00 AM ET

LA JOLLA, CA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Marc Hertz, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" Conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-gri. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.gribio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of NKT cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT (“iNKT”) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 NKT agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.