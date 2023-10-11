Sage Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, Sage has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant financial management solution, Sage Intacct.

Sage Intacct helps acute, ambulatory and post-acute healthcare organizations focus on strategic initiatives, increase efficiency and drive growth by delivering healthcare capabilities not found in other traditional enterprise accounting software solutions. Sage Intacct’s open APIs, HIPAA-compliance and connectors bring together financial, clinical, statistical and regulatory data, and enable a 360-degree view of an organization’s financial health.

“Sage Intacct’s HFMA Peer Review Designation and the exceptional scores earned are evidence of our continued focus on delivering healthcare-specific functionality that enables the finance team to make strategic decisions using our cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant ERP solution,” said Melissa O’Dowd, Healthcare Industry Principal at Sage. “HFMA’s exemplary reputation and its rigorous peer review process provide healthcare organizations with the assurance that those who have earned the designation are part of a select group of high-value, high-quality healthcare business solutions that have earned their customers’ trust.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We are pleased to have Sage achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. “The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value.”

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 103,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com

