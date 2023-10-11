CFPDP to Celebrate Latest Inductees at 30th Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame is proud to be welcoming three new inductees for 2023 – Chantal Benoit, The Right Honourable Stephen J. Harper and Michelle Stilwell. The official ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto during the 30th Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon presented by CIBC. The event will also be broadcast live nationwide beginning at noon Eastern Time on AMI-audio, hosted by Andy Frank and Jacob Shymanski. Listeners can tune in via local television providers and live streaming. The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame was founded in 1994 by the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP).

“People with disabilities are making substantial and meaningful contributions across Canada on a daily basis. Furthermore, there are individuals who have made remarkable contributions to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities, raise awareness or increase opportunities,” said The Honourable David Crombie, Chair of the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. “Our 2023 inductees are contributing to that distinguished history of accomplishments.”

“At CIBC we’re creating a culture of inclusion, and accessibility plays a large role in this,” said Ronan Ryan, Executive Director of the CIBC Foundation. “We believe that everyone should have access to opportunities to help achieve their ambitions, which is why removing barriers that get in the way of progress is so important. As such, we’re proud to support the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame’s luncheon to help celebrate individuals who continue to pave the way and remove barriers for the next generation of leaders and changemakers.”

Inductees to the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame are chosen independently each year by an esteemed Selection Board from a group of highly accomplished nominees. The 2023 inductees join a prominent group of 123 past inductees recognized for their exceptional personal and professional achievements over three decades.

Chantal Benoit (Athlete): Chantal Benoit is widely recognized as the greatest female wheelchair basketball player in history. She achieved remarkable success over more than two decades with Canada’s national team program. As a seven-time Paralympian, Benoit won three gold medals and a bronze. She is also a four-time world champion. Benoit’s dominance on the court earned her the nickname the “Michael Jordan of women's wheelchair basketball.” Her contributions to the sport and advocacy for inclusivity led to her appointment to the Order of Canada. As well, Benoit received the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Gold Medal Triad Award for her impact on the sport's growth. Benoit remains active in the wheelchair basketball community through the Vaughan City Lashers program in Ontario. Her legacy as a player and ambassador continues to inspire athletes and promote inclusivity and excellence.

Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper (Builder): The Right Honourable Stephen J. Harper dedicated significant efforts and resources towards improving the lives of people with disabilities. As Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister, he empowered a team in cabinet and through Federal appointments that would help make life better for the disability community. The Harper government initiated and implemented many policies that support persons with disabilities. This includes introducing the Registered Disability Savings Plan in 2008. Additionally, the Harper government enhanced the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities to help individuals prepare for, obtain and maintain employment and funded programs to improve the accessibility of public spaces and workplaces. His government also helped advance the Paralympic movement. Initiatives included financing for the 2010 Winter Paralympics in Vancouver, ongoing annual funding for the Canadian Paralympic Committee and support for the Special Olympics.

Michelle Stilwell (Achiever): Michelle Stilwell is a remarkable individual who has succeeded in multiple domains. A six-time gold medallist in wheelchair basketball and athletics, she is the only female Paralympic athlete to win gold in two separate summer sport events. Stilwell is also a nine-time world champion and multiple world record holder in the 100m, 200m and 800m races. In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Stilwell has excelled in politics and business. She served two terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in British Columbia (2013 to 2020) and was the Minister for Social Development and Social Innovation (2015 to 2017). Stilwell is an active member of multiple national and international boards. As well, for 15 years, she oversaw all operational aspects of an international public speaking company.

Founded by CFPDP, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame officially opened as a public exhibit on February 11, 1994 at Metro Hall in Toronto. It is the only place in Canada to permanently recognize people who live with disabilities and those who help enrich their lives.

Canadian Disability Hall of Fame at Metro Hall, Toronto

“The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame was established to honour excellence, commemorate role models and celebrate exceptional contributions that significantly improve the lives of people with physical disabilities,” said The Honourable Vim Kochhar, Founding Chair of CFPDP. “Led by a dedicated Selection Board, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame has highlighted achievements and abilities for three decades. We take great pride in welcoming three more remarkable inductees in 2023.”

About the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame:

The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement in volunteerism, the arts, sports, rehabilitation, science and medical research, advocacy and public policy. Founded by the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons in 1994, it is located at Metro Hall, 55 John Street, Toronto and the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre at 6 Sakura Way, second floor, Toronto. It is the only place in Canada that permanently honours the achievements of people with disabilities and those who enrich their lives.

About the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons:

Founded in 1984, the goal of the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) is to consistently seek to put the emphasis on a person’s abilities — rather than disabilities — and to recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. Since then, CFPDP has founded dozens of important projects and events, raising over $35 million to support them and other initiatives. Learn more at https://www.cfpdp.com/.

