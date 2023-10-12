Unlocking Growth Opportunities: Global Special Purpose Logic IC Market Analysis to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Special Purpose Logic Integrated Circuit (IC) market is one such domain witnessing remarkable growth, primarily driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets, increased automation in automobiles, and surging demand for memory devices.

Our meticulously crafted report offers an extensive analysis of this thriving market, designed to empower industry leaders with holistic insights. The report delves into current market scenarios, key trends, growth drivers, and provides forecasts to facilitate strategic planning. The market is segmented based on application, type, and geography, offering a panoramic view of the industry.

Of particular significance is the industry's transition towards larger wafer sizes, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), and continuous investments in 3D NAND and FinFET technologies. Our analysis of leading vendors in the special purpose logic IC market is tailored to help clients enhance their market positioning by gaining a deeper understanding of the landscape and potential growth avenues.

The special purpose logic IC market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an expected increase of USD 35.14 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.56% during the forecast period.

The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key drivers include the high adoption of smartphones and tablets, automation in automobiles, and the increasing demand for memory devices.

Market Segmentation:

Applications: Communications, Computing, Consumer electronics, Others

Types: Programmable logic ICs, High-end programmable logic ICs, Others

Geographical Landscape: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

One of the primary factors fueling market growth in the coming years is the shift in wafer size. Additionally, the emergence of IoT and growing investments in 3D NAND and FinFET technologies are expected to generate substantial demand in the market.

Key Market Players:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Trenz Electronic GmbH

