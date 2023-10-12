2023 Comprehensive Overview of How Innovative Gaming Startups are Driving the Change Across Eight Emerging Trends

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Game on - Navigating Future-Play in Gaming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on the evolving trends within the gaming industry and their impact on the market landscape. This report thoroughly explores the gaming landscape as reshaped by startups, spotlighting their innovative solutions and their potential to disrupt the industry across eight key emerging trends - AI in gaming, Blockchain gaming, Cloud gaming, Esports,



From the explosion of mobile gaming to the transformative power of cloud-based experiences, the gaming industry is becoming more interconnected and immersive. Advanced technologies are adding new dimensions, leading to innovations like AI-driven game testing, ultra-realistic non-player characters (NPCs), and blockchain-powered play-to-earn games.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of how innovative gaming startups are driving the change across eight emerging trends and their sub-trends within the gaming world. Drawing insights from the publisher's Companies database and industry experts, the report delves beneath the surface to uncover the trending developments, groundbreaking offerings, and venture capital activity related to these startups.

Fantasy gaming, Gamification, Mobile gaming, and XR gaming. By offering in-depth insights into this dynamic field, the report assists industry stakeholders in identifying promising gaming startups and comprehending the implications of their contributions to the gaming ecosystem.



Scope

Focuses on the evolving trends within the gaming industry and their impact on the market landscape.

This report thoroughly explores the gaming landscape as reshaped by startups, spotlighting their innovative solutions and their potential to disrupt the industry across eight key emerging trends - AI in gaming, Blockchain gaming, Cloud gaming, Esports, Fantasy gaming, Gamification, Mobile gaming, and XR gaming. By offering in-depth insights into this dynamic field, the report assists industry stakeholders in identifying promising gaming startups and comprehending the implications of their contributions to the gaming ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy

Stay updated: Gaming industry is rapidly evolving with technology led innovations, notably from startups.

Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

Identify emerging trends: The report helps in decoding emerging gaming trends and disruptive startups focused on those trends.

Learn about products: Deep-dive into gaming startups leveraging cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct products.

Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in gaming.

Key Topics Covered:



1. The Gaming landscape

Key drivers

Major trends

Investment activity

Illustrative startup map

2. Sub-trends and startup profiles

AI in gaming

Blockchain gaming

Cloud gaming

Esports

Fantasy gaming

Gamification

Mobile gaming

XR gaming

3. Outlook

Industry outlook

Key challenges

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aimlab

Aloha Factory

Ampverse

Artie

Audiomob

Avalon

Betr

CharacterBank

Convai

Dapper Labs

Decentraland

Dream Games

eFuse

Elfie

Fam

FanCraze

Fantasy Akhada

Faraway

FitXR

Flyy

Fyp

GameStream

Gameye

GGWP

Goals

Grid

Hathora

Hologate

Inworld AI

Kinetix

Landvault

Mobalytics

Modl.ai

Moxy.io

MPL

Npixel

PandaScore

Parsec

Perfection42

Pimax

Pixion Games

PowerZ

Predictionstrike

Rooter

Sorare

Streamloots

Tilak Healthcare

Tripledot Studios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63nj2



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.