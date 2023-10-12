WISeKey Group Subsidiary SEALSQ achieves ISO 14001 Certification

GENEVA – October 12, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its Semiconductors & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES) has achieved ISO 14001 certification.

ISO 14001 is a global standard for setting out criteria for an Environmental Management System, providing a framework for measuring and improving the environmental impact and climate risks of an organization, as well as implementing a structured path to mitigate them and fulfilling compliance obligations.

To achieve certification, SEALSQ successfully completed multiple rigorous audits conducted by Bureau Veritas. Several criteria must be met and incorporated into the EMS. These included:

analyzing regulatory compliance,

understanding and developing mitigation processes for environmental impacts,

identifying interested parties that want the company to lower environmental risks,

developing procedures to manage environmental risks and opportunities in everyday processes including daily tasks, emergency response, and setting goals and metrics.

As part of its ISO 14001 certification, SEALSQ is committed to achieving a number of environmental objectives including reduction of e-waste, elimination of plastic in packaging and implementation of proactive energy efficiency measures to decrease the environmental impacts of its operations.

“Achieving ISO 14001 certification, which is the globally recognized standard for Environmental Management System, is a key achievement and we are very pleased to have reached this significant milestone with SEALSQ,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ and the WISeKey Group.

“WISeKey and SEALSQ are committed to understanding and effectively managing our impacts on the environment by engaging in environmentally friendly business practices, aiming to produce the most efficient and secure products in the industry," said Bernard Vian, Managing Director. "We worked very hard to achieve ISO 14001 certification. As a result, our customers, employees and shareholders can feel confident that SEALSQ shares common concerns and goals related to environmental responsibility."

