Octane's Medical Innovation Forum Set to Inspire Transformation in Healthcare

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Octane, a strategic partner for emerging companies, is thrilled to announce the details of this year’s Octane 2023 Medical Innovation Forum, scheduled for October 25-26, 2023, at the Irvine Marriott, located at 18000 Von Karman Ave. Irvine, CA.



This two-day Forum is set to feature some of the medical technology sector's most visionary speakers, granting access to invaluable educational opportunities, showcasing cutting-edge technological advances, and providing a prime networking platform to explore synergies and foster enduring partnerships among industry professionals.

Octane's Medical Innovation Forum draws a diverse nationwide audience, including entrepreneurs, medical innovation startups, investors, corporate leaders from the medical device industry, R&D executives, hospital systems, university scientists, students, and researchers. The core theme for the 2023 Forum is "Entrepreneurial Intelligence (EI)," emphasizing the critical resource leverage, integration of often-overlooked processes, and tailored strategies to propel growth from ideation to establishing a trusted brand and positioning for a successful exit.

The Forum will feature engaging panels covering various pertinent themes, including "Generative AI – The Angst and the Excitement," "The Evolving Funding Environment," "Overcoming Roadblocks Efficiently," "The Role of Hospitals in Innovative Product Development," "Improving Payer and Provider Value Leveraging AI," "Capital Assistance for Octane Portfolio Companies," "Digital Pathology: Back to the Present, Leap to the Future," "The Power of AI," and "Successful Investment Strategies."

The event will host several distinguished speakers, including Dr. Nazli Azimi, who will serve as the emcee for the Forum. Dr. Azimi, a biotechnology entrepreneur, has a proven track record of success in launching and exiting two biopharmaceutical companies, pioneering innovative scientific concepts into platform technologies for the discovery of novel medicines and products. Other notable speakers include Haleh Armian, MSc., Director of Biomedical Innovation Ventures at CATALiST Hoag Hospital; Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, CEO of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals; Harvey Castro, MD, MBA, FACEP, Physician & Healthcare Consultant and Author of ChatGPT & Healthcare; Dave Beck, General Manager at Haystax; Michael Brant-Zawadzki, MD, FACR, Senior Physician Executive at Hoag Memorial Hospital and Executive Medical Director at Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute; David R. Braxton MD, Chief of Molecular Pathology Services at Hoag Family Cancer Institute and Subspecialist Pathologist in Digestive Diseases, Cancer Genomics & Precision Medicine, among others.

The event's Main Stage Company presentations will introduce investors and attendees to various early-stage businesses and emerging medical innovations. Promising startups in the medical innovation and healthcare sector will have the opportunity to pitch their business models directly to experienced members of the Southern California ecosystem to expand their network, secure funding and find mentorship.

Investors seeking undiscovered opportunities will benefit from one-on-one private meetings with fully-vetted early-stage companies at the forefront of innovation in the medical field in Southern California. The exclusive conference meeting app will seamlessly facilitate conversations between parties with aligned sector focus, funding stage and investment requirements, allowing for in-depth interaction and understanding. Notable alumni companies include well-known names such as Celestial Therapeutics, Fast Biomedical, IRegained, Inc., QT Medical and Remmie.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with industry leaders and experts through diverse formats, including "Breakfast with Experts," insightful keynotes, comprehensive panel discussions, informative speeches and specially curated sessions. At the end of Day 1, the Forum will host Octanefest, providing a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to connect with industry peers informally, nurturing lasting relationships.

"Southern California is one of the country's most dynamic and promising markets, and Octane aims to create more than 55,000 technology jobs by 2030 here," said Octane CEO Bill Carpou. "The Medical Innovation Forum is a key component of this larger vision, especially pertinent given the pandemic, rising health costs and aging demographics in many parts of the world. This event puts Southern California on the map and showcases the region's innovation potential. We hope to play our part in paving the way for more technological development, increased investments and deeper regional networks."

To register for Octane's Medical Innovation Forum or explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://octaneoc.org/omif

About Octane

Octane is building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California. Its members represent technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in the OC. The organization has helped more than 1,573 companies via the LaunchPad SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad companies have received more than $5.2 billion in investment and equity exits. Octane annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are Octane members. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org.

