900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPS ANNOUNCES DATE FOR ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY, “ILLUMINATE 900” – CHICAGO’S TOP, HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER FOR MAKE-A-WISH IL. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16th, 6PM-8PM.

Chicago, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 900 North Michigan Shops will once again transform itself into a winter wonderland, as it hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony known as, “Illuminate 900” on Thursday, Nov. 16th from 6PM-8PM. Each year the event makes for the most magical kick-off to the holidays, where children and adults alike feel the wonder of Christmas once more. The evening showcases a line-up of holiday performances ranging from the celestial to the spectacular. Revelers young and old don their holiday finest to attend the most luxe holiday party. Kids line up to decorate sugar cookies while grown-ups toast the season with cups of cheer. Larger-than-life photo opps and costumed holiday characters provide endless opportunities for one-of-a-kind memory making.

The culmination of the storybook evening is when Santa and a lucky, Make-A-Wish child flip the switch to light the 54-foot-tall Christmas tree - shining the first holiday lights on Michigan Avenue! Illuminate 900 is Make-A-Wish’s top Chicago holiday fundraiser, with all proceeds from the event benefiting the organization that grants wishes to children facing challenging health circumstances.

Note: This event will sell out due to limited capacity – guests are encouraged to secure tickets sooner than later.

Key Visuals: Santa; The Real Elf; The Grinch; Toy Soldiers; Rockettes-like dancers; a singing Angel with fantastical, oversized wings; other holiday characters, and of course, the 54' tree center stage.

Event Highlights Include:

Ballet Chicago to perform excerpts from fabled holiday classic, “The Nutcracker”

to perform excerpts from fabled holiday classic, The Real Elf will be available for guests to, “Take an Elfie” with the real-life elf

will be available for guests to, with the real-life elf The Grinch, from Broadway In Chicago, will be making his inaugural appearance

from Broadway In Chicago, will be making his inaugural appearance The Angel of Peace , will appear with fantastical, oversized wings while singing holiday classics

, will appear with fantastical, oversized wings while singing holiday classics Forward Momentum will delight audiences with their exuberant take on contemporary dance

will delight audiences with their exuberant take on contemporary dance Beatmix drum corps to play as they march throughout the venue

drum corps to play as they march throughout the venue Sur La Table to provide gourmet, sugar cookie decorating activation

to provide gourmet, sugar cookie decorating activation Bubbles Academy will be providing a hands-on, holiday craft-making workshop

will be providing a hands-on, holiday craft-making workshop Santa, Real-Life Toy Soldiers, Rockettes-like dancers, and other costumed, holiday characters

WHERE: Festivities will take place on all six levels of 900 North Michigan Shops, iconic anchor of Michigan Avenue.

WHEN: Thursday, November 16th, 2023 – from 6PM-8PM. The actual flipping of the switch to take place at approximately 7:30PM.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets available here at three different levels based on desired guest experience, with prices ranging from $5 to $30. Proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish® Illinois.

GUEST ACCOMODATIONS: For overnight accommodations at The Four Seasons, from November 15-17, please call or email the reservations department at 312-280-8400 or reservations.chicago@fourseasons.com and ask for the "Illuminate" Rate to receive a special 900 Shops offer.

SPONSOR INFORMATION: Bacardi USA is delighted to partner with Illuminate 900, offering guests an elevated cocktail experience by enlisting its premium brands such as Bacardi Rum, Grey Goose Classic Martini Cocktail, Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Gin, Patròn El Alto & El Cielo Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and Martini & Rossi.

About 900 North Michigan Shops

An iconic anchor of the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast, 900 North Michigan Shops is an architecturally stunning 465,000-square-foot, seven-level experiential retail destination in the heart of Chicago. Anchored by Bloomingdale’s, 900 North Michigan Shops features more than 70 luxe retailers, including a two-level Gucci, Janet Mandell, MaxMara, Montblanc, Tesla, BONOBOS, and Aritzia. A 22,000-square-foot, chef-driven food hall, Aster Hall, offers guests a variety of dining options and handcrafted cocktails. And Topgolf Swing Suite offer guests simulated sports gaming experiences in an inviting lounge setting. 900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation. Real-time updates available on Instagram, and Facebook, or visit www.shop900.com .

