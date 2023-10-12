DSV, 1060 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024

Hedehusene, DENMARK

Company Announcement No. 1060

This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2024 financial year for DSV A/S:

1 February 2024Annual Report 2023

14 March 2024Annual General Meeting 2024. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 31 January 2024.

24 April 2024Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2024

24 July 2024Interim Financial Report, H1 2024

23 October 2024Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2024


Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

