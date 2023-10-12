DSV, 1060 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024

Company Announcement No. 1060



This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2024 financial year for DSV A/S:

1 February 2024 Annual Report 2023



14 March 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 31 January 2024.



24 April 2024 Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2024



24 July 2024 Interim Financial Report, H1 2024



23 October 2024 Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2024





