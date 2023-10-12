USEPA Names Cal Water 2023 WaterSense® Excellence Award Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYSE: CWT—For its commitment to—and partnership in—helping customers become more water-efficient, California Water Service (Cal Water) has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 WaterSense® Excellence in Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products Award.



The national award recognizes a partner that goes above and beyond to help consumers understand the value of water use efficiency and aligns with EPA’s focus to aid in those efforts. WaterSense® labeled devices installed in customers’ homes and businesses in 2022 through Cal Water’s conservation programs are estimated to save 579 million gallons of water over the lifetime of the devices.

“At Cal Water, we are committed to being a responsible steward of our planet’s limited resources through a multipronged approach to efficiency, conservation, and sustainability,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “An important part of those efforts is our valued partnership with EPA WaterSense®, which helps validate the importance of conservation and bolsters our efforts to help our customers and communities save water every day.”

At the annual American Water Works Association’s WaterSmart Innovations Conference in Las Vegas this month, WaterSense® recognized Cal Water for its work to partner in its promotion of water use efficiency and conservation, including:

Offering rebates and installations of WaterSense® labeled toilets, weather-based irrigation controllers, and spray sprinkler bodies.

Incentivizing customers to be more water-efficient during periods of drought by increasing rebate amounts for high-efficiency toilets.

Providing rebates and direct installations for 240 toilets, more than 1,600 weather-based irrigation controllers, and over 8,000 spray sprinkler bodies.

Giving customers nearly 7,500 free water conservation kits with WaterSense® labeled showerheads and faucet aerators, along with toilet leak detection dye tablets and hose nozzles.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has also been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®, and is No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Large Water Utilities in the West Region* by J.D. Power. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

*California Water Service received the highest score in the West Large segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction nationally among water customers in the US. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.