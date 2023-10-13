Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Report 2023-2030: A&L Shielding and Nelco Key Players in the Evolving Medical Radiation Shielding Industry

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Radiation Shielding - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$1.9 billion by 2030. Here are some key insights and highlights from the report:

Market Growth: The global market for Medical Radiation Shielding was estimated at US$1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$1.9 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.

Segment Analysis: The report analyzes different segments within the Medical Radiation Shielding market. Notably, the "MRI Shielding Products" segment is expected to experience strong growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.1% and reaching US$616.8 million by the end of 2030. Additionally, the "X-Ray Rooms" segment is anticipated to grow with a revised CAGR of 5.4% for the next eight years.

Regional Insights: The United States is a significant market, estimated at US$393 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$337.7 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the 2022-2030 period. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each with their respective growth rates. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Market Scope

The provided data discusses an extensive analysis of various healthcare and medical equipment products across different geographic regions. These include hospitals, diagnostics centers, medical radiation shielding, MRI shielding products, X-ray rooms, shields, barriers, booths, sheet lead, lead-lined doors and windows, and other product types.

The data covers recent, current, and future sales figures, historic sales data, percentage breakdown of sales values, and a 16-year perspective on these products in the specified regions. This comprehensive analysis provides insights into the trends and market dynamics within the healthcare and medical equipment sectors for the years 2014 through 2030.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

A&L Shielding

Amray Medical

Ets-Lindgren

Gaven Industries Inc.

Global Partners In Shielding, Inc.

Mars Metal Company

Nelco, Inc.

Radiation Protection Products, Inc.

Ray-Bar Engineering Corp.

Veritas Medical Solutions LLC.







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajx24d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment