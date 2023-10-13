Vera Therapeutics to Present Three Posters at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2023 Annual Meeting

Informational poster for ORIGIN 3 Pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating atacicept in IgA Nephropathy (IgAN)

Additional analysis of week 36 data from Phase 2b ORIGIN study show atacicept 150mg reduces serum Gd-IgA1, supporting atacicept’s potential as long-term disease-modifying IgAN therapy

Atacicept showed continued protective titers to diphtheria and tetanus and balanced COVID infections vs. placebo in IgAN



BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that three abstracts on the Company’s product candidate atacicept in immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) have been selected for poster presentations at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023, which is taking place November 2–5, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA.

Kidney Week Poster Presentation Details: Poster Title: ORIGIN 3: Pivotal Ph3 Study Evaluating Effect of Atacicept vs Placebo on Proteinuria and Renal Function Preservation in IgAN Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, The Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine, University of Leicester, UK Poster #: INFO17-TH Session Date, Time: Thursday November 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET Poster Title: Atacicept 150mg Reduces Serum Gd-IgA1, a Biomarker Associated with Long-term Outcomes in IgAN: 36W Results from the Ph2b ORIGIN Study Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, The Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine, University of Leicester, UK Poster #: SA-PO887 Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Therapeutics [PO1402-1] Session Date, Time: Saturday November 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET Poster Title: Atacicept in IgAN: Continued Protective Titers to Diphtheria and Tetanus and Balanced Infections vs Placebo with a Focus on COVID-19 Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, The Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine, University of Leicester, UK Poster #: SA-PO884 Session Title: Glomerular Diseases: Therapeutics [PO1402-1] Session Date, Time: Saturday November 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET



For more information on these abstracts, please visit the ASN Kidney Week 2023 website.



About Atacicept

Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B Lymphocyte Stimulator (BLyS) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN and lupus nephritis. The Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept in IgAN met its primary endpoint and showed a statistically significant placebo-controlled reduction in mean proteinuria versus baseline at 24 and 36 weeks. Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells and plasma cells to reduce autoantibodies and having been administered to more than 1,500 patients in clinical studies across different indications.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B Lymphocyte Stimulator (BLyS) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Vera’s anticipated poster presentations at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2023, and Vera’s product candidates, strategy, and regulatory matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “potential,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, preliminary results may not be predictive of topline results, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Minyan Weiss

Uncapped Communications

uncappedverateam@uncappedcommunications.com