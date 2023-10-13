CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. During the quarter, CIBM Bank grew its commercial loan portfolio, took cost reduction actions, and continued to adjust its mortgage operations at an increasingly challenged time in this interest rate cycle. The Mortgage Division had a nominal operating loss in the third quarter versus a small operating profit in the second quarter of 2023. The Bank’s cost of funds was sharply higher, causing a reduction in Banking Division earnings. Net income for the quarter was $0.4 million, or $0.28 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.78 basic and $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.8 million, or $1.34 basic and $0.98 diluted earnings per share, compared to $2.8 million, or $2.16 basic and $1.57 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2022.

Financial highlights for the quarter and nine-month period include:

As of September 30, 2023, non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.49% and 0.50%, respectively, compared to 0.20% and 0.16%, respectively, on December 31, 2022, and 0.18% and 0.13%, respectively, on September 30, 2022. Also, as of September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.30% compared to an allowance for loan and lease losses of 1.37% at December 31, 2022, and 1.43% at September 30, 2022. The ACLL is down 9 basis points from June 30, 2023, due to improved economic forecasts and other qualitative factors offset in part by slower prepayment speeds, as well as a higher portion of the loan portfolio being in residential loans that generally have a lower expected loss rate than commercial segment loans.

Net interest income and margins have been declining this year with our banking peers. CIBM’s were $16.3 million and 2.84%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $17.8 million and 3.25%, respectively, in the same period of 2022. The nine-month period in 2023 had $0.3 million less Paycheck Protection Program loan fee accretion income and $0.1 million more subordinated debt interest expense compared to the same period in 2022. The net interest margin declined 41 basis points compared to the same nine-month period in 2022 due to a 205 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities (“Cost of Funds”) compared to a lower increase in yields on interest earning assets of 126 basis points in part due to growth in generally lower spread residential mortgage loans. Actions taken during the quarter to mitigate some of the interest rate risk in the balance sheet include use of pay-fix receive floating SOFR indexed interest rate swaps totaling $30 million notional with an average term of 3.5 years and issuing longer-term time deposits including those with call options.

The effects of the Fed’s response to inflation by increasing short term interest rates 525 basis points in roughly 18 months and a deeply inverted yield curve have had a severe effect on deposit mix and related Cost of Funds in the banking industry with the changes accelerated in the year 2023. Cost of Funds is up significantly this year as deposit customers seek higher returns in a rising rate environment and to maximize their FDIC insurance coverage, and as deposit rate competition has intensified dramatically. Total deposits are up $15 million since December 31, 2022, with noninterest-bearing deposits down $27 million, and interest-bearing deposits up $42 million, largely in time deposit products, as balances move from lower to higher interest rate products. Money market deposit balances are relatively unchanged year to date, however, their rates are up significantly due to rising short-term rates and intensifying competition. The remaining funding for loan growth has largely been from other short-term borrowings at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago whose average cost for the quarter was 5.53% on a per annum basis.

Loan portfolios in the industry have been growing rapidly and CIBM’s growth has exceeded its banking peers’ growth. CIBM’s balances increased $111 million year to date, comprised of $59 million in commercial segment loans and the remaining primarily in residential mortgage loans; and from June 30, 2023, to September 30, 2023, loan portfolio balances increased $41 million primarily from $27 million in commercial segment loans – up from $9 million the prior quarter – and $13 million in residential mortgage loans – down from $30 million the prior quarter. During the first nine months of the year, the Mortgage Division originated $209 million in residential mortgage loans with 79% of the originated loans sold or held for sale, up from 73% the first six months of the year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Banking Division net income was $2.9 million and Mortgage Division net loss was $0.5 million. The remaining $0.6 million of net loss was from parent company sub-debt and administration expenses. Residential mortgage loan originations are up $83 million compared to the same nine-month period from 2022. The Mortgage Division has 39 more commission-based loan originators since the end of the third quarter of 2022 and five operations/administration employees, improving the Division’s lending capacity and mix of lending to operations staff. The average number of loans per lender continues to be down as markets remain severely affected by higher mortgage interest rates compared to recent years and tight housing supply. In addition, tighter mortgage loan margins have persisted. Recently hired mortgage lenders are expected to become more fully established and nearly all of the up-front new-hire compensation costs are completed.



Reflecting on the past nine months, Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIBM’s President and CEO, commented, “Our successes in developing the franchise have been overshadowed by rapid and significant Fed funds rate increases and an inverted yield curve, which have extended over a historically significant period of time and proven to be very challenging as Cost of Funds has spiked higher and mortgage production volumes continue to suffer. In an effort to mitigate some of our interest rate risk and address the impact on our earnings, we have instituted several cost control measures that are projected to reduce our ongoing operating costs by more than $1 million per annum.

“In addition, we closed our Danville, Illinois, branch after selling its retail deposits for a premium during the second quarter; our Retail Division updated lock box deposit and online deposit account opening services as they continue to develop household banking relationships to support funding; and our Mortgage Division has increased production relative to the same period of 2023, and improved efficiencies and future production capacity.”

He concluded, “Finally, our Commercial Loan Division has outperformed budget in generating new loans and deposits. Despite growth in our loan portfolio, we have eased our ACLL rate and provisioning again, thanks to continued moderately strong credit quality coupled with a resilient economy and improved GDP and unemployment rate forecasts from the Federal Reserve this quarter. As of the end of quarter two of 2023, we continued to have an ACLL rate above the median local and national peer banks.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in nine states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 10,117 $ 9,152 $ 8,472 $ 7,808 $ 7,234 $ 27,741 $ 19,524 Interest expense 5,180 3,643 2,601 1,664 823 11,424 1,753 Net interest income 4,937 5,509 5,871 6,144 6,411 16,317 17,771 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (140 ) (246 ) 159 (642 ) 34 (227 ) (251 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,077 5,755 5,712 6,786 6,377 16,544 18,022 Noninterest income (1) 2,368 3,298 1,410 791 1,313 7,076 4,678 Noninterest expense 7,007 7,457 6,805 6,316 6,311 21,269 18,947 Income before income taxes 438 1,596 317 1,261 1,379 2,351 3,753 Income tax expense 59 431 89 351 352 579 937 Net income $ 379 $ 1,165 $ 228 $ 910 $ 1,027 $ 1,772 $ 2,816 Common Share Data: Basic net income per share (2) $ 0.28 $ 0.88 $ 0.17 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 1.34 $ 2.16 Diluted net income per share (2) 0.21 0.64 0.13 0.59 0.57 0.98 1.57 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (3) 52.05 52.47 53.28 53.19 52.24 52.05 52.24 Book value per share (3) 50.28 50.70 51.48 51.39 49.78 50.28 49.78 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,333,889 1,318,460 1,308,603 1,308,279 1,308,752 1,320,332 1,302,872 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,814,716 1,815,593 1,803,218 1,796,947 1,797,721 1,811,140 1,794,941 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 874,247 $ 819,521 $ 787,244 $ 752,997 $ 762,965 $ 874,247 $ 762,965 Loans 688,446 647,823 608,492 577,303 564,841 688,446 564,841 Allowance for credit losses on loans (4) (8,947 ) (8,999 ) (9,193 ) (7,894 ) (8,061 ) (8,947 ) (8,061 ) Investment securities 130,476 114,661 126,001 124,421 127,954 130,476 127,954 Deposits 644,165 613,808 632,339 628,869 633,234 644,165 633,234 Borrowings 138,469 113,950 65,173 34,485 37,168 138,469 37,168 Stockholders' equity 83,313 83,876 83,615 83,503 87,228 83,313 87,228 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (5) 2.43 % 2.90 % 3.22 % 3.32 % 3.45 % 2.84 % 3.25 % Net interest spread (6) 1.85 % 2.42 % 2.82 % 3.02 % 3.29 % 2.34 % 3.13 % Noninterest income to average assets (7) 1.15 % 1.68 % 0.72 % 0.41 % 0.72 % 1.19 % 0.87 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.31 % 3.77 % 3.58 % 3.27 % 3.24 % 3.55 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio (8) 95.06 % 84.35 % 93.90 % 91.13 % 80.73 % 90.66 % 83.35 % Earnings on average assets (9) 0.18 % 0.59 % 0.12 % 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.30 % 0.49 % Earnings on average equity (10) 1.78 % 5.53 % 1.11 % 4.15 % 4.52 % 2.82 % 4.15 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (11) 0.50 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.50 % 0.13 % Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (4) 0.56 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.56 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (4) 0.49 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.49 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (4)(11) 1.30 % 1.39 % 1.51 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.30 % 1.43 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (4)(11) 231.01 % 1283.74 % 1262.77 % 684.06 % 852.11 % 231.01 % 852.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (11) -0.01 % -0.02 % -0.02 % -0.33 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.01 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 9.53 % 10.23 % 10.62 % 11.09 % 11.43 % 9.53 % 11.43 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.58 % 14.31 % 14.84 % 15.71 % 16.42 % 13.58 % 16.42 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.91 % 11.54 % 11.99 % 12.78 % 13.48 % 10.91 % 13.48 % Leverage capital ratio 8.93 % 9.43 % 9.56 % 9.73 % 10.16 % 8.93 % 10.16 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 194 206 202 189 166 194 166 Number of banking facilities 9 10 10 10 10 9 10 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. (3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (4) Allowance for credit losses on loans is allowance for loan losses in ending dates and periods prior to January 1, 2023. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (11) Excludes loans held for sale.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 9,203 $ 14,444 $ 16,490 $ 19,667 $ 36,454 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - - - Securities available for sale 128,413 112,532 123,838 122,292 125,830 Equity securities at fair value 2,063 2,129 2,163 2,129 2,124 Loans held for sale 15,011 14,726 10,848 5,057 6,471 Loans 688,446 647,823 608,492 577,303 564,841 Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) (8,947 ) (8,999 ) (9,193 ) (7,894 ) (8,061 ) Net loans 679,499 638,824 599,299 569,409 556,780 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 4,645 2,818 1,897 1,897 1,897 Premises and equipment, net 3,675 3,879 3,969 4,081 4,159 Accrued interest receivable 2,748 2,036 2,118 1,915 1,807 Deferred tax assets, net 16,815 16,790 16,464 16,273 16,977 Other real estate owned, net 375 375 375 375 403 Bank owned life insurance 6,204 6,160 6,119 6,076 6,040 Goodwill and other intangible assets 70 76 81 87 92 Other assets 5,526 4,732 3,583 3,739 3,931 Total Assets $ 874,247 $ 819,521 $ 787,244 $ 752,997 $ 762,965 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 88,674 $ 93,487 $ 94,700 $ 115,186 $ 134,765 Interest-bearing demand 73,086 82,484 93,388 76,918 79,306 Savings 254,211 247,339 259,907 260,159 254,146 Time 228,194 190,498 184,344 176,606 165,017 Total deposits 644,165 613,808 632,339 628,869 633,234 Short-term borrowings 128,748 104,238 55,469 24,789 27,480 Long-term borrowings 9,721 9,712 9,704 9,696 9,688 Accrued interest payable 1,491 963 557 554 227 Other liabilities 6,809 6,924 5,560 5,586 5,108 Total liabilities 790,934 735,645 703,629 669,494 675,737 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference 13,806 13,806 13,806 13,806 18,762 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,348,716 and 1,323,547 issued shares; 1,334,647 and 1,309,478 outstanding shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) 1,349 1,349 1,324 1,324 1,324 Capital surplus 181,144 181,050 180,903 180,777 180,664 Accumulated deficit (104,443 ) (104,822 ) (105,987 ) (105,025 ) (106,081 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (8,009 ) (6,973 ) (5,897 ) (6,845 ) (6,907 ) Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (3) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 83,313 83,876 83,615 83,503 87,228 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 874,247 $ 819,521 $ 787,244 $ 752,997 $ 762,965 (1) Allowance for credit losses on loans is allowance for loan losses in ending dates and periods prior to January 1, 2023. (2) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 49,975 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2023 and 58,897 shares at December 31, 2022. (3) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 8,718 $ 7,942 $ 7,121 $ 6,426 $ 6,029 $ 23,781 $ 16,825 Loans held for sale 227 155 84 63 96 466 244 Securities 1,132 985 1,031 948 826 3,148 2,046 Other investments 40 70 236 371 283 346 409 Total interest income 10,117 9,152 8,472 7,808 7,234 27,741 19,524 Interest Expense Deposits 3,918 3,076 2,364 1,452 662 9,358 1,396 Short-term borrowings 1,141 445 118 91 40 1,704 59 Long-term borrowings 121 122 119 121 121 362 298 Total interest expense 5,180 3,643 2,601 1,664 823 11,424 1,753 Net interest income 4,937 5,509 5,871 6,144 6,411 16,317 17,771 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (140 ) (246 ) 159 (642 ) 34 (227 ) (251 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,077 5,755 5,712 6,786 6,377 16,544 18,022 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 101 76 79 82 86 256 266 Other service fees 6 11 16 15 18 33 114 Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,984 1,636 1,008 597 1,126 4,628 3,824 Other income 132 171 110 117 147 413 500 Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities (66 ) (34 ) 34 4 (93 ) (66 ) (283 ) Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 0 0 151 0 0 151 157 Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) 211 1,438 12 (24 ) 29 1,661 100 Total noninterest income 2,368 3,298 1,410 791 1,313 7,076 4,678 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 4,631 5,101 4,550 4,061 4,240 14,282 12,644 Equipment 484 504 475 466 396 1,463 1,277 Occupancy and premises 490 404 438 399 390 1,332 1,220 Data Processing 245 221 199 202 205 665 542 Federal deposit insurance 123 150 87 70 58 360 161 Professional services 271 317 278 415 244 866 752 Telephone and data communication 57 56 61 66 61 174 182 Insurance 82 68 88 85 74 238 233 Other expense 624 636 629 552 643 1,889 1,936 Total noninterest expense 7,007 7,457 6,805 6,316 6,311 21,269 18,947 Income from operations before income taxes 438 1,596 317 1,261 1,379 2,351 3,753 Income tax expense 59 431 89 351 352 579 937 Net income 379 1,165 228 910 1,027 1,772 2,816 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0 0 0 146 0 0 0 Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 379 $ 1,165 $ 228 $ 1,056 $ 1,027 $ 1,772 $ 2,816

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com