Jostens Unveils the University of Connecticut’s 2023 Men’s Basketball National Championship Ring

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom, hand-crafted championship jewelry, has designed the National Championship Ring for the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team. The sensational ring was presented to the team during a private on-campus ceremony.

“UConn men’s basketball is a storied program with a rich legacy, and it was incredible to witness their NCAA Tournament run to another national championship,” said Chris Poitras, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Jostens Professional and College Sports Division. “Jostens is proud to partner with UConn, once again, and celebrate this victory with a distinctive championship ring that will serve as a lasting symbol of this historic season. The thoughtful detail in this ring not only solidifies the team’s place in UConn history, but truly brings their championship journey to life. We’re honored to help tell that story.”

The University of Connecticut’s 2023 Men’s Basketball National Championship Ring celebrates the Huskies’ triumphant season with stunning hand-set stones and masterful storytelling. It reflects the team’s strength, tenacity and incredible legacy.

The ring top features the university’s iconic “UCONN” logo, a luxe silver-tone basketball and a striking gold-tone NCAA trophy. A large sparkling stone near the top of the trophy represents the team’s latest championship win, while five smaller stones at the base of the trophy symbolize their five total championship wins throughout program history. In total, 76 shimmering white stones flood the ring top, highlighting the total number of points that the team scored during their final championship game.

The left side of the ring displays the recipient’s name at the top and their jersey number, initials or title near the bottom. The team’s season record — “31-8” — shines brightly above their 2023 national championship logo.

The right side of the ring pays homage to the team’s legacy and mascot. “HU5KIES” reaches across the top, honoring the program’s five total championship wins, as the Husky’s eyes overlook the NCAA’s 2023 Final Four logo. Both the left and right side of the ring feature a rich blue background with a pattern that resembles a basketball net.

The number “120” is imprinted on the inside of the ring, to celebrate the team’s impressive 120-point win differential during the tournament. This incredible ring is finished with the meaningful motto “WE SEASON” on the outside of the band.

“We are so thankful to Jostens for creating this piece that memorializes our championship run forever,” said Dan Hurley, UConn Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “The intricate detail and inclusion of key elements illustrate the commitment Jostens has to excellence, a prime example of why we were proud to partner with them.”

In addition to this National Championship Ring, players and staff members received the Official National Championship Ring from the NCAA. Both of these intricate designs were created and crafted by Jostens.

