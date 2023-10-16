TGS Enterprise Asset Management Software for Utility-Size Solar Now Available in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas (16 October 2023) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announces the much-anticipated U.S. launch of its Prediktor PowerView™ platform , an enterprise asset management solution for utility-size solar plants and portfolios.

After more than 12 years of empowering solar PV energy professionals worldwide, the Prediktor PowerView asset management platform is now accessible to companies based in the U.S. Solar companies can now gain access to high-quality operational data and transform it into valuable and actionable insights by analyzing and monitoring performance, forecasting production and enabling tailored automated reporting for each key stakeholder and thereby increasing asset utilization and reducing operational costs.

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, commented: "Prediktor PowerView is a game-changer for the U.S. solar energy industry. We're eager to bring this proven asset management solution to American companies, empowering them with high-quality data and insights to optimize performance, enhance productivity, reduce costs and drive profitability in their solar plant portfolios."

Prediktor PowerView provides true real-time asset-generated data, allowing users to act fast to avoid plant downtime, continuously improving performance and increasing production ratios. Through complete, integrated asset management, operations can be simplified and benefits realized across the whole system through asset-centric insight from advanced analytics – allowing users to focus on the data that matters most to them.

Pioneering a comprehensive approach, Prediktor PowerView offers a multitude of benefits and proven functionality:

High-level decision support for asset operations and asset management.

Comprehensive Data Integration: Seamlessly combines all solar portfolio data for high-quality and precise monitoring.

Plant Performance Management: Ensures real-time oversight of overall plant and portfolio performance.

Alarm Management: Empowers users to act efficiently on anomalies.

Action Prioritization: Enables agile prioritization of actions based on alarm alerts.

Production Forecasting: Provides advanced production forecasting for improved planning and dispatching.

Advanced Analytics: Harnesses powerful analytics for data-driven decision-making.

Automated Reporting: Streamlines reporting processes with automation.

Portfolio Optimization: Supports continuous optimization of profitability across the entire portfolio.

Benchmarking: Facilitates benchmarking against industry standards and best practices.

Learn more or sign up for a free demonstration to discover how Prediktor PowerView can enhance solar plant performance and profitability: https://www.tgs.com/solar/asset-management .

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information about our products and services and who we are, visit TGS.com .

