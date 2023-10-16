KraneShares ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index UCITS ETF (Ticker: CHIN), Launches in UK, Italy, & Germany

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KraneShares"), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative investment strategies, today announced the launch of the KraneShares ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index UCITS ETF (Ticker: CHIN) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Borsa Italiana, and Deutsche Börse Xetra.



CHIN provides investors with passive exposure to China's top 500 companies by market capitalization and liquidity across multiple listing locations, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and the United States. This passive investment strategy provides investors with a comprehensive all-shares tool to access China's markets and allocate to China as a standalone asset class.

"We believe China is an asset class in its own right. China's equity market, the second largest globally, presents an unparalleled growth story backed by its powerful economy and growing middle class,” said Jonathan Krane, CEO and Founder of KraneShares. “CHIN enables investors to leverage the strengths of the top 500 Chinese companies while also potentially benefiting from sector diversity* and liquidity."

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with ICBCCS and bring this exceptional product to investors across Europe,” said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares. “We strive to offer investors the best solutions for accessing China’s capital markets and CHIN is a welcome addition to our growing suite of UCITS products.”

One of KraneShares’ core beliefs is that investors should have a China exposure that is balanced between Mainland and overseas listings. The launch of the KraneShares ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index UCITS ETF (Ticker: CHIN) brings this core investment philosophy to UCITS investors.

For more information on the KraneShares ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index UCITS ETF (Ticker: CHIN), visit kraneshares.eu/chinln or consult your financial advisor.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China’s importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep investing knowledge. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

Disclosures:

*Diversification does not guarantee a profit or guarantee against a loss.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Internet companies are subject to rapid changes in technology, worldwide competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of patent protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions. Such changes may have an adverse impact on performance.

This material is for information only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment, or subscribe to any investment management or advisory service. It is not, under any circumstances, intended for distribution to the general public. You are accessing information which constitutes a financial promotion under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). In relation to the United Kingdom, this information is only directed at, and may only be distributed to, persons who are “Investment Professionals” (being persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments) within the meaning of article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Financial Promotion Order ”), persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the financial promotion order apply, or persons to whom distribution may otherwise lawfully be made.

Any investment, and investment activity or controlled activity, to which this information relates is available only to such persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Persons that do not have professional experience should not rely or act upon this information unless they are persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 apply to whom distribution of this information may otherwise lawfully be made.

The views and opinions expressed in this material are those of the authors Krane Fund Advisors. These opinions have been given in good faith but are subject to change without notice. It is the responsibility of the investor to evaluate the accuracy, completeness and usefulness of any opinions, advice, services, or other information provided.

This material may not be suitable for all investors. Any performance quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Past performance is not indicative or a guarantee of future performance. Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information, including historical and the most recent month-end performance, can be found in the Fund Literature (Prospectus, Supplement, KIID, PRIIP), which may be obtained at our website www.kraneshares.eu or at the website of our management company www.waystone.com. KIID and PRIIP documents are available in the language of any Member State where such fund is distributed.

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is appointed to act as investment manager in accordance with the requirements of the Central Bank. Waystone Management Company (IE) Limited is appointed to provide management services to the ICAV in accordance with the requirements of the Central Bank. The Management Company may decide to terminate the arrangements made for the marketing of the Fund in accordance with Article 93a of Directive 2009/65/EC.

