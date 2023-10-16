Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 13th October 2023.

Number of Shares: 265,000 (two hundred and sixty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.15% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.37 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

16th October 2023