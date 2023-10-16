Construction contract in Estonia (Metec factory building)

On 16 October 2023, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Jalaka Kinnisvara OÜ, part of OÜ Ritola group, entered into an additional works agreement, which supplemented the contract for the construction of a factory building.

According to the contract AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will construct a factory building for Metec with production and storage areas and a two-storey attachment for amenities and technical premises on the Tehno tee 8 property in Tõrvandi, Tartu county. The contract value is approximately EUR 4,5 million, plus value added tax. The building will be completed in May 2024.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, head of South-Estonia department, Mr. Juhan Varik, tel. +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee