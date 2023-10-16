Press Release

Nokia expands Altiplano Marketplace with new apps that automate fiber access networks

Nokia’s Altiplano Marketplace to include five new applications that help operators better connect, plan, monitor and operate their fiber broadband network.

Altiplano Access Controller is an open API platform and supports both Nokia and 3 rd party applications.

Condor Technologies among first third party developers, launching a wholesale API and UI on top of the Altiplano Access Controller.

16 October, 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has extended its Altiplano Marketplace with five new fiber broadband network automation applications that can help operators simplify fiber broadband network operations.

As fiber broadband networks grow in complexity, operators are increasingly turning to Software Defined Networking (SDN) and automation solutions that can help streamline operations, optimize resources and proactively identify potential issues. Altiplano Access Controller is a programmable domain controller and automation platform for broadband access. Altiplano’s flexibility and agility enables operators to easily expand the off-the-shelf functionality, customize it to their needs and write code to build their own network automation.

The Nokia Altiplano marketplace gives operators access to a catalog of ready-made automation tools and network analytics to get the most out of their broadband network. Additionally, Nokia’s open Altiplano Access Controller platform gives third-party developers access to open APIs and a Software Development Kit (SDK) essential for developing own use cases that bring differentiation to their networks.

Nokia’s Altiplano marketplace adds several new applications for operators including:

Network Performance Monitor – proactively monitors the health status of access nodes and management system, including trend changes that may impact network stability.

– proactively monitors the health status of access nodes and management system, including trend changes that may impact network stability. Optical Link Certifier – which eliminates the need for traditional physical PON testers to validate the end-to-end optical path before connecting subscribers.

– which eliminates the need for traditional physical PON testers to validate the end-to-end optical path before connecting subscribers. PON Capacity Planner – Run what-if scenario analysis to accurately predict congestion risks and determine optimal advertised peak rates for subscribers.

– Run what-if scenario analysis to accurately predict congestion risks and determine optimal advertised peak rates for subscribers. Secure Bootstrap Server – allowing operators to securely onboard new access nodes and automatically load the right configuration without pre-staging.

– allowing operators to securely onboard new access nodes and automatically load the right configuration without pre-staging. Wholesale Network Portal - an API and Web User Interface (UI) that enhances wholesale capabilities and improves Virtual Network Operations (VNO) onboarding, subscriber management and service operations, developed by Condor Technologies.



Alberto Patron, CEO of Condor Technologies, said: “Nokia’s Altiplano platform and open APIs allows us to easily create and add unique applications onto a global marketplace that operators can quickly tap into and use for their networks. We’re excited about the opportunity this presents and our ability to tap into the FTTH domain with our applications and solutions.”

Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia, said: “With Altiplano, we were able to create an open cloud native platform that allows third party developers like Condor to build their applications and bring them to the open marketplace. The marketplace gives operators the ability to pick and choose custom automation tools or from a list of existing applications that are readily available.”

