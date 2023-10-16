BIGG Digital Assets Announces CEO Transition, Provides Update on Company Progress and Roadmap to Shareholders & Stakeholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space, is excited to announce a pioneering initiative that furthers the unique capabilities of its subsidiaries: Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), and TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”).



BIGG plans to set the pace for how blockchain, crypto, digital assets and virtual environments can work in tandem to greatly increase the value of all portfolio companies within the future of the Internet and digital technologies.

To this end, BIGG is appointing Dan Reitzik, former CEO of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (“DMG”) (TSXV: DMGI), who raised more than $100,000,000 while at DMG, and the current CEO of TerraZero, to interim CEO of BIGG. Through Mr. Reitzik’s veteran blockchain experiences and TerraZero’s successes with many Fortune 500 clients, BIGG is better positioned to succeed and expand its original vision and mission. BIGG’s current CEO, Mark Binns, is formally stepping down as CEO, as well as from the board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Binns will continue as a consultant during a six month transitional period, as Mr. Reitzik focuses on and energizes BIGG’s portfolio. All other Board members continue to serve on the Board and Lance Morginn will be supporting the Company as the newly appointed Chair of the Board.

Mr. Reitzik commented, “it is exciting to take on a new challenge, one that combines my experience leading one of North America’s largest bitcoin mining and data analytics companies, with our recent success launching TerraZero Metaverse activations and attracting Fortune 500 clients including Fidelity International, PwC, Bacardi’s Angel’s Envy, and others. TerraZero’s scalable technology product, Intraverse, is simply the next version of today’s internet–an internet where we experience content, not simply consume it. Web3, going forward, will present opportunities for Netcoins where users and clients can exchange fiat to digital assets, as well as opportunities for Blockchain Intelligence Group to capitalize on their core competencies including compliance, KYC and AML. This is how BIGG Digital Assets is building upon a broader recipe for success in the future. I thank Mark for his leadership as the industry has evolved and look forward to working with him as we steer BIGG forward.”

“I’m very proud of what BIGG has accomplished during my tenure. Now with three wholly owned businesses, the entire portfolio of companies is ready for its next phase of growth and expansion. I am very pleased to hand the reins to Dan for this task, who is a seasoned public markets CEO in the blockchain space. Dan has my full support and I look forward to seeing the continued success of BIGG,” commented Mr. Binns.

Building upon Mr. Reitzik’s successes with TerraZero, across the BIGG portfolio TerraZero will serve as a public-facing front-end through which other portfolio companies can extend their reach, expand their audiences and increase their monetization potential. The Intraverse Ecosystem and the TerraZero team can serve as a significant marketing arm and be utilized as a delivery/onboarding tool for Netcoins and BIG.

Netcoins is available in the United States and Canada on the Web and Mobile, providing crypto trading for over 40 crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP and USDC. Netcoins Canada offers Netcoins Pay through a prepaid Mastercard offering Bitcoin Rewards and Staking. Netcoins customers are supported by an award-winning customer success team based in Canada servicing both markets and is rated “Excellent” (4.5 Stars) on Trustpilot. Netcoins has over 210,000 registered customer accounts, over $60 million in Assets Under Custody (“AUC”) and has transacted over $500 million in Lifetime Volume through its Retail Trading and OTC Desk.

As an example of cross-collaboration, the Netcoins exchange will become a way in which Intraverse Users turn fiat currencies into digital assets. Fraser Matthews, President of Netcoins, sees this portfolio alignment as a step forward for user onboarding and community development, among other exchange use cases, giving Netcoins unique differentiators from other competitors. Mr. Matthews notes that “Netcoins’ approach to expansion of product and market is further enhanced through this partnership and will not only grow its customer acquisition funnel, it will also enable Netcoins to scale to new markets through infrastructure and licensing partnerships.” These advantages broaden Netcoins’ horizons further across North America, and overseas.

Netcoins aims to offer an unprecedented, immersive, and interactive trading experience. This innovative approach will allow crypto traders to explore and communicate in a virtual world, making crypto trading more intuitive, social, and engaging, thereby appealing to a broad spectrum of users, from seasoned traders to those new to the crypto space.

Similarly, BIG’s operations are deeply rooted in expertise scrutinizing crypto-related activities, supervising transactions, monitoring risk management, and upholding due diligence for digital assets. BIG’s achievements include courtroom victories backed by its robust blockchain data, which covers 17 different blockchains and hundreds of thousands of digital tokens. BIG has empowered law enforcement agencies and Financial Intelligence Units worldwide with proficiency in digital asset investigations. BIG was recently honored by Homeland Security Investigations for their investigative support in the NFT space.

Across the broader BIGG landscape, tools like QLUE and BitRank, developed by BIG, stand to gain from these unique competitive advantages. "In this rapidly evolving digital age, BIGG Digital Assets stands at the forefront of innovation, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the future of digital assets. Our alignment with TerraZero and Netcoins exemplifies our commitment to providing unparalleled value to our shareholders and the broader digital community. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain steadfast in our mission to drive transparency, security, and growth in the digital assets space,” states BIG’s President, Lance Morginn.

TerraZero will further develop the Intraverse Ecosystem, including Intraverse PRO, a new subscription-based platform set to redefine how businesses, creators, artists, and individuals interact and engage within immersive 3D environments, similar to subscription-based website-building platforms. Intraverse PRO will give users the ability to customize their spaces, with a dynamic dashboard that enables the effortless upload of photos, documents, videos, and other media, and with the launch of the Intraverse PRO beta, sell their merchandise, all of which can be hosted on the Intraverse on intraverse .com . TerraZero’s scalable products and services will further bolster the company’s hedge across the market, in addition to the company’s growing portfolio of aforementioned enterprise clients and partners utilizing the Intraverse Ecosystem as their instrument for deploying compelling and engaging virtual experiences for their customers.

Looking forward, BIGG will ensure the integrity of autonomy and opportunity for the entire collective. We thank Mark Binns for his commitment to the start of the vision for BIGG, we welcome Dan Reitzik as interim CEO, and we look forward to having Lance Morginn as Chairperson of the Board to provide continuity and help steer BIGG into its next chapter.

On behalf of the Board

Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the completion of the search technology software, the BIGG’s plans and strategies including the cross-collaboration of the different products and services and the expected benefits and outcomes, the development and completion of products and services, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.