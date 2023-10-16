White River Bancshares Co. Earns $639,000, or $0.64 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2023; Highlighted by Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year-Over-year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $639,000, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.33 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share. In the first nine months of 2023, net income was $1.76 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $4.19 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022. All financial results are unaudited.

“We can credit our performance in the third quarter to substantial growth in deposits and loans,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A year ago, we invested in an expansion of our brand. We opened new locations in Harrison and Jonesboro, in addition to our new bilingual banking offering, Banco Sí! Today, we’re seeing 15.0% loan growth and 16.7% deposit growth year-over year. While the rapid rise in funding costs continues to impact our bottom line, we are encouraged by how much of an impact our new market locations are having on new customer relationships. By the way, it’s also worth noting the substantial impact the jobs and economic development from Walmart’s new world headquarters is having on our operations. We are in phenomenal locations, and now have the infrastructure, the right leadership team, and the technology in place to get to where we want to be over the next three years.”

“Our deposit gathering strategy centers on acquiring new accounts and fostering new client relationships. Whether it’s a small business account or a household account, an operating account is an integral piece to a longstanding banking relationship,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “When entering these new markets in 2022, our goal was to build out our deposit base to fund new loan activity. While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest-bearing deposits remained strong at 25.3% of total deposits, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 36.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2023. In addition to our deposit goals, we are also focused on strengthening our loan to deposit ratio. As of September 30, 2023, our loan to deposit ratio was 97%, and we are aiming to reduce this ratio over the next several quarters. New customer relationships are fueling loan and deposit growth, and we expect this trajectory to continue as we mature in our new market locations.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Third quarter net income was $639,000, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $1.33 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Third quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.88%, compared to 3.88% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a $410,000 provision in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net loans increased 15.0% to $897.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $780.5 million at September 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $125,000, or 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $153,000, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased 16.7% to $923.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $791.5 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts) represent 61.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.
  • The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 32.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.
  • Available borrowing capacity totaled $340 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $364.8 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.13% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.81% for the Bank at September 30, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $73.61 at September 30, 2023, compared to $76.61 a year ago.

Income Statement

“Higher funding costs outpaced asset yields during the quarter, resulting in a 14 basis-point reduction in NIM during the third quarter, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate NIM compression could be more muted over the next few quarters if interest rates start to stabilize.” The Company’s NIM was 2.88% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 3.02% in the preceding quarter and 3.88% in the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, the NIM was 3.01%, compared to 3.79% in the first nine months of 2022.

Net interest income was $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Total interest income increased 35.7% to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, net interest income was $22.1 million, compared to $24.1 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Noninterest income increased 18.8% to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. Higher wealth management fee income more than offset lower secondary market fee income during the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest income was $4.3 million, which was unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2022.

Noninterest expense increased 2.3% to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Higher data processing and marketing and business development fees during the third quarter of 2023 more than offset the decline in salaries and employee benefits during the same period. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $23.6 million, compared to $22.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 16.3% to a record $1.087 billion at September 30, 2023, from $935.0 million at September 30, 2022, and increased 3.1% compared to $1.054 billion at June 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $16.5 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $97.5 million at September 30, 2023, from $95.2 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 15.0% to $897.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $780.5 million a year ago, and increased 3.9% compared to $863.5 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 16.7% to $923.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $791.5 million a year ago and increased 4.0% compared to $888.2 million at June 30, 2023. Time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased to $37.9 million at September 30, 2023, from $22.8 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased modestly compared to $38.0 million at June 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was $75.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $75.3 million at September 30, 2022 and $76.2 million at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $73.61 at September 30, 2023, from $76.61 at September 30, 2022, and $74.36 at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023 compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $9.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $85.46 at September 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

“Asset quality remains strong, as we continue to be optimistic regarding the strength of the loan portfolio,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology, which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on the Company’s allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.

The Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023. This compared to a $225,000 provision in the second quarter of 2023, and a $410,000 provision in the third quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $125,000, and represented only 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $93,000, or 0.01% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets totaled $154,000, or 0.02% of total assets a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $10.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, and $8.7 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Net loan recoveries were $5,000 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.13% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.81%, at September 30, 2023.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new initiative, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the Hispanic and Latino community. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. 1st St. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses in the Latino community.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas. Ground was broken on the permanent facility at 502 E. Washington on September 22, 2023.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company held its grand opening of the sixth market, Harrison, which had been operating in a temporary space for several months while the permanent space was under construction. The entry to Boone County was a new, but familiar market to the Company, as many of its shareholders reside in and around the Harrison area. According to the 2020 Census, Harrison had a population of 13,124.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley’s Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill began construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of nine locations; two in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $385,000, up 4.9% in August 2023, compared to a year ago, with an average of 84 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $426,000, up 5.4% from a year ago with an average of 87 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
       
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents $32,312,380  $32,325,899  $16,452,466 
Investment securities  97,523,688   98,506,257   95,169,822 
Loans held for sale  562,500   1,590,000   1,682,618 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  897,245,750   863,509,798   780,452,305 
Premises and equipment, net  29,425,104   29,790,308   28,317,468 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  -   -   - 
Accrued interest receivable  3,928,509   3,099,653   2,804,238 
Bank owned life insurance  9,374,336   9,292,654   1,058,617 
Deferred income taxes  5,628,076   4,987,791   4,631,813 
Other investments  7,151,204   7,066,522   3,226,173 
Intangible assets, net  2,068,423   2,121,458   - 
Other assets  2,170,842   2,000,439   1,155,722 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,087,390,812  $1,054,290,779  $934,951,242 
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing $233,500,987  $243,548,686  $257,288,208 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  335,602,053   314,057,615   354,185,035 
Time deposits  354,828,320   330,591,356   179,985,925 
Total deposits  923,931,360   888,197,657   791,459,168 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  37,932,481   38,017,682   22,769,235 
Notes payable  26,303,355   26,286,079   25,385,663 
Lease right-of-use liability  16,521,696   16,707,291   15,559,747 
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments  1,558,000   1,558,000   - 
Accrued interest payable  2,062,419   1,936,295   505,504 
Other liabilities  3,803,220   5,384,308   3,917,657 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,012,112,531   978,087,312   859,596,974 
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock  10,084   10,084   10,039 
Surplus  90,335,815   90,118,719   89,416,483 
Accumulated deficit  (4,412,565)  (5,051,992)  (4,708,340)
Treasury stock, at cost  (929,517)  (820,717)  (563,441)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (9,725,536)  (8,052,627)  (8,800,473)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  75,278,281   76,203,467   75,354,268 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,087,390,812  $1,054,290,779  $934,951,242 
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2023 2023 2022
       
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees $12,381,749 $11,302,782 $9,067,631
Investment securities  706,441  780,362  574,963
Federal funds sold and other  175,691  431,607  129,443
Total interest income  13,263,881  12,514,751  9,772,037
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits  5,202,219  4,265,275  781,647
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  399,306  459,605  70,336
Notes payable  398,017  394,464  362,254
Federal funds purchased and other  14,302  -  7,603
Total interest expense  6,013,844  5,119,344  1,221,840
NET INTERST INCOME  7,250,037  7,395,407  8,550,197
Provision for credit losses  325,000  225,000  410,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  6,925,037  7,170,407  8,140,197
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Service charges and fees on deposits  151,016  146,434  136,156
Wealth management fee income  896,768  638,436  559,358
Secondary market fee income  70,960  140,961  231,012
Bank owned-life insurance income  81,682  79,956  1,823
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  -  -  -
Other non-interest income  425,791  438,134  440,568
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  1,626,217  1,443,921  1,368,917
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits  4,507,559  4,494,027  5,009,832
Occupancy and equipment  968,060  950,581  886,450
Data processing  833,755  745,330  577,219
Marketing and business development  444,957  523,460  320,613
Professional services  604,962  479,291  533,614
Amortization of other intangible assets  53,036  -  -
Other non-interest expense  414,613  401,090  320,179
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  7,826,942  7,593,779  7,647,907
       
Income before income taxes  724,312  1,020,549  1,861,207
Income tax provision  84,885  242,019  526,576
NET INCOME $639,427 $778,530 $1,334,631
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic $0.64 $0.78 $1.34
Diluted $0.64 $0.78 $1.34
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
      
   Nine Months Ended
   September 30,
   2023  2022 
      
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans, including fees  $34,357,109 $25,389,852 
Investment securities   2,115,340  1,400,298 
Federal funds sold and other   884,037  277,233 
Total Interest Income   37,356,486  27,067,383 
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits   12,433,746  2,085,235 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,556,488  195,724 
Notes payable   1,188,741  698,002 
Federal funds purchased and other   47,727  7,603 
Total interest expense   15,226,702  2,986,564 
NET INTERST INCOME   22,129,784  24,080,819 
Provision for credit losses   700,000  410,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   21,429,784  23,670,819 
      
NON-INTEREST INCOME     
Service charges and fees on deposits   448,493  389,702 
Wealth management fee income   2,052,718  1,816,651 
Secondary market fee income   278,694  1,030,612 
Bank owned life insurance income   240,012  5,549 
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   -  (151,480)
Other non-interest income   1,279,291  1,195,038 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   4,299,208  4,286,072 
      
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and benefits   14,260,082  14,583,074 
Occupancy and equipment   2,810,621  2,464,542 
Data processing   2,237,196  1,834,815 
Marketing and business development   1,442,126  992,715 
Professional services   1,590,152  1,418,768 
Amortization of other intangible asset   53,036  - 
Other non-interest expense   1,197,719  989,203 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   23,590,932  22,283,117 
      
Income before income taxes   2,138,060  5,673,774 
Income tax provision   380,591  1,479,215 
NET INCOME  $1,757,469 $4,194,559 
      
EARNINGS PER SHARE     
Basic  $1.76 $4.22 
Diluted  $1.76 $4.22 
      


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
 
  (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2023 2023 2022
       
FOR THE PERIOD      
Net income $639,427  $778,530  $1,334,631 
Net income before taxes  724,312   1,020,549   1,861,207 
Dividends declared per share  -   1.00   - 
       
       
PERIOD END BALANCE      
Total assets $1,087,390,812  $1,054,290,779  $934,951,242 
Total investments  97,523,688   98,506,257   95,169,822 
Total loans, net  897,245,750   863,509,798   780,452,305 
Allowance for credit losses  (10,928,875)  (10,608,962)  (8,738,473)
Total deposits  923,931,360   888,197,657   791,459,168 
Stockholders’ equity  75,278,281   76,203,467   75,354,268 
       
       
RATIO ANALYSIS      
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.24%  0.30%  0.58%
Return on average equity (annualized)  3.25%  3.94%  6.87%
Net loans/Deposits  97.11%  97.22%  98.61%
Total Shareholders’ Equity/Total assets  6.92%  7.23%  8.06%
Net loan losses/Total loans  -0.01%  0.00%  -0.01%
Uninsured & unpledged deposits  32.92%  30.35%  29.10%
       
       
PER SHARE DATA      
Shares outstanding  994,596   996,196   994,996 
Weighted average shares outstanding  995,674   997,567   994,996 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  995,723   997,585   995,687 
Basic earnings $0.64  $0.78  $1.34 
Diluted earnings  0.64   0.78   1.34 
Book value  75.69   76.49   75.73 
Tangible book value  73.61   74.36   76.61 
       
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(5,087) $(12,410) $(43,488)
Classified assets  910,428   1,687,091   411,636 
Nonperforming loans  124,672   92,618   153,362 
Nonperforming assets  124,672   92,618   153,362 
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans  1.20%  1.21%  1.11%
       
       
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2023 2023 2022
  Average   Average Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
                   
Interest-earning assets                  
Federal funds sold and other $13,590,719 $175,691 5.13% $33,668,022 $431,607 5.14% $23,960,268 $129,443 2.14%
Investment securities  104,185,411  706,441 2.69%  98,944,071  780,362 3.16%  99,741,280  574,963 2.29%
Loans receivable  879,512,966  12,381,749 5.59%  850,747,374  11,302,782 5.33%  750,079,728  9,067,631 4.80%
Total interest-earning assets  997,289,096 $13,263,881 5.28%  983,359,467 $12,514,751 5.10%  873,781,276 $9,772,037 4.44%
Noninterest-earning assets  63,042,922      67,618,864      34,911,606    
Total assets $1,060,332,018     $1,050,978,331     $908,692,882    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $666,059,040 $5,202,219 3.10% $648,067,147 $4,265,275 2.64% $534,033,840 $781,647 0.58%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 38,935,770  413,608 4.21%  40,650,920  459,605 4.53%  13,285,949  77,939 2.33%
Notes payable  26,297,283  398,017 6.00%  25,459,394  394,464 6.21%  21,587,065  362,254 6.66%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  731,292,093 $6,013,844 3.26%  714,177,461 $5,119,344 2.88%  568,906,854 $1,221,840 0.85%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  250,898,403      257,452,327      262,673,429    
Total liabilities  982,190,496      971,629,788      831,580,283    
Stockholders’ equity  78,141,522      79,348,543      77,112,599    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,060,332,018     $1,050,978,331     $908,692,882    
Net interest-earning assets $265,997,003     $269,182,006     $304,874,422    
Net interest spread   $7,250,037 2.01%   $7,395,407 2.23%   $8,550,197 3.58%
Net interest margin     2.88%     3.02%     3.88%
                   


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
             
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023 2022
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $24,149,390 $884,037 4.89% $45,661,372 $277,233 0.81%
Investment securities  103,084,372  2,115,340 2.74%  91,227,775  1,400,298 2.05%
Loans receivable  855,273,124  34,357,109 5.37%  712,785,592  25,389,852 4.76%
Total interest-earning assets  982,506,886 $37,356,486 5.08%  849,674,739 $27,067,383 4.26%
Noninterest-earning assets  60,818,767      35,352,522    
Total assets $1,043,325,653     $885,027,261    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $636,537,671 $12,433,746 2.61% $509,887,837 $2,085,235 0.55%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 48,391,715  1,604,215 4.43%  12,120,343  203,327 2.24%
Notes payable  25,726,819  1,188,741 6.18%  14,438,191  698,002 6.46%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  710,656,205 $15,226,702 2.86%  536,446,371 $2,986,564 0.74%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  253,860,618      270,588,314    
Total liabilities  964,516,823      807,034,685    
Stockholders’ equity  78,808,830      77,992,576    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,043,325,653     $885,027,261    
Net interest-earning assets $271,850,681     $331,228,368    
Net interest spread   $22,129,784 2.22%   $24,080,819 3.51%
Net interest margin     3.01%     3.79%
             