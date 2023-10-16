White River Bancshares Co. Earns $639,000, or $0.64 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2023; Highlighted by Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year-Over-year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $639,000, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.33 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share. In the first nine months of 2023, net income was $1.76 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $4.19 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022. All financial results are unaudited.



“We can credit our performance in the third quarter to substantial growth in deposits and loans,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A year ago, we invested in an expansion of our brand. We opened new locations in Harrison and Jonesboro, in addition to our new bilingual banking offering, Banco Sí! Today, we’re seeing 15.0% loan growth and 16.7% deposit growth year-over year. While the rapid rise in funding costs continues to impact our bottom line, we are encouraged by how much of an impact our new market locations are having on new customer relationships. By the way, it’s also worth noting the substantial impact the jobs and economic development from Walmart’s new world headquarters is having on our operations. We are in phenomenal locations, and now have the infrastructure, the right leadership team, and the technology in place to get to where we want to be over the next three years.”

“Our deposit gathering strategy centers on acquiring new accounts and fostering new client relationships. Whether it’s a small business account or a household account, an operating account is an integral piece to a longstanding banking relationship,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “When entering these new markets in 2022, our goal was to build out our deposit base to fund new loan activity. While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest-bearing deposits remained strong at 25.3% of total deposits, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 36.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2023. In addition to our deposit goals, we are also focused on strengthening our loan to deposit ratio. As of September 30, 2023, our loan to deposit ratio was 97%, and we are aiming to reduce this ratio over the next several quarters. New customer relationships are fueling loan and deposit growth, and we expect this trajectory to continue as we mature in our new market locations.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Third quarter net income was $639,000, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $1.33 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.88%, compared to 3.88% in the third quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a $410,000 provision in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loans increased 15.0% to $897.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $780.5 million at September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $125,000, or 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $153,000, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased 16.7% to $923.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $791.5 million a year ago.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts) represent 61.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 32.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Available borrowing capacity totaled $340 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $364.8 million at June 30, 2023.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.13% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.81% for the Bank at September 30, 2023.

Tangible book value per common share was $73.61 at September 30, 2023, compared to $76.61 a year ago.



Income Statement

“Higher funding costs outpaced asset yields during the quarter, resulting in a 14 basis-point reduction in NIM during the third quarter, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate NIM compression could be more muted over the next few quarters if interest rates start to stabilize.” The Company’s NIM was 2.88% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 3.02% in the preceding quarter and 3.88% in the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, the NIM was 3.01%, compared to 3.79% in the first nine months of 2022.

Net interest income was $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Total interest income increased 35.7% to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, net interest income was $22.1 million, compared to $24.1 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Noninterest income increased 18.8% to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. Higher wealth management fee income more than offset lower secondary market fee income during the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest income was $4.3 million, which was unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2022.

Noninterest expense increased 2.3% to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Higher data processing and marketing and business development fees during the third quarter of 2023 more than offset the decline in salaries and employee benefits during the same period. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $23.6 million, compared to $22.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 16.3% to a record $1.087 billion at September 30, 2023, from $935.0 million at September 30, 2022, and increased 3.1% compared to $1.054 billion at June 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $16.5 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $97.5 million at September 30, 2023, from $95.2 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 15.0% to $897.2 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $780.5 million a year ago, and increased 3.9% compared to $863.5 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 16.7% to $923.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $791.5 million a year ago and increased 4.0% compared to $888.2 million at June 30, 2023. Time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased to $37.9 million at September 30, 2023, from $22.8 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased modestly compared to $38.0 million at June 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was $75.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $75.3 million at September 30, 2022 and $76.2 million at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $73.61 at September 30, 2023, from $76.61 at September 30, 2022, and $74.36 at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023 compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $9.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $85.46 at September 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

“Asset quality remains strong, as we continue to be optimistic regarding the strength of the loan portfolio,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology, which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on the Company’s allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.

The Company recorded a $325,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023. This compared to a $225,000 provision in the second quarter of 2023, and a $410,000 provision in the third quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $125,000, and represented only 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $93,000, or 0.01% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets totaled $154,000, or 0.02% of total assets a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $10.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, and $8.7 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Net loan recoveries were $5,000 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.13% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.81%, at September 30, 2023.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new initiative, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the Hispanic and Latino community. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. 1st St. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses in the Latino community.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas. Ground was broken on the permanent facility at 502 E. Washington on September 22, 2023.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company held its grand opening of the sixth market, Harrison, which had been operating in a temporary space for several months while the permanent space was under construction. The entry to Boone County was a new, but familiar market to the Company, as many of its shareholders reside in and around the Harrison area. According to the 2020 Census, Harrison had a population of 13,124.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley’s Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill began construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of nine locations; two in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $385,000, up 4.9% in August 2023, compared to a year ago, with an average of 84 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $426,000, up 5.4% from a year ago with an average of 87 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.

Sources:

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,312,380 $ 32,325,899 $ 16,452,466 Investment securities 97,523,688 98,506,257 95,169,822 Loans held for sale 562,500 1,590,000 1,682,618 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 897,245,750 863,509,798 780,452,305 Premises and equipment, net 29,425,104 29,790,308 28,317,468 Foreclosed assets held for sale - - - Accrued interest receivable 3,928,509 3,099,653 2,804,238 Bank owned life insurance 9,374,336 9,292,654 1,058,617 Deferred income taxes 5,628,076 4,987,791 4,631,813 Other investments 7,151,204 7,066,522 3,226,173 Intangible assets, net 2,068,423 2,121,458 - Other assets 2,170,842 2,000,439 1,155,722 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,087,390,812 $ 1,054,290,779 $ 934,951,242 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 233,500,987 $ 243,548,686 $ 257,288,208 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 335,602,053 314,057,615 354,185,035 Time deposits 354,828,320 330,591,356 179,985,925 Total deposits 923,931,360 888,197,657 791,459,168 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 37,932,481 38,017,682 22,769,235 Notes payable 26,303,355 26,286,079 25,385,663 Lease right-of-use liability 16,521,696 16,707,291 15,559,747 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,558,000 1,558,000 - Accrued interest payable 2,062,419 1,936,295 505,504 Other liabilities 3,803,220 5,384,308 3,917,657 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,012,112,531 978,087,312 859,596,974 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 10,084 10,084 10,039 Surplus 90,335,815 90,118,719 89,416,483 Accumulated deficit (4,412,565 ) (5,051,992 ) (4,708,340 ) Treasury stock, at cost (929,517 ) (820,717 ) (563,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,725,536 ) (8,052,627 ) (8,800,473 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 75,278,281 76,203,467 75,354,268 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,087,390,812 $ 1,054,290,779 $ 934,951,242





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 12,381,749 $ 11,302,782 $ 9,067,631 Investment securities 706,441 780,362 574,963 Federal funds sold and other 175,691 431,607 129,443 Total interest income 13,263,881 12,514,751 9,772,037 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,202,219 4,265,275 781,647 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 399,306 459,605 70,336 Notes payable 398,017 394,464 362,254 Federal funds purchased and other 14,302 - 7,603 Total interest expense 6,013,844 5,119,344 1,221,840 NET INTERST INCOME 7,250,037 7,395,407 8,550,197 Provision for credit losses 325,000 225,000 410,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,925,037 7,170,407 8,140,197 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 151,016 146,434 136,156 Wealth management fee income 896,768 638,436 559,358 Secondary market fee income 70,960 140,961 231,012 Bank owned-life insurance income 81,682 79,956 1,823 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - - - Other non-interest income 425,791 438,134 440,568 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,626,217 1,443,921 1,368,917 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 4,507,559 4,494,027 5,009,832 Occupancy and equipment 968,060 950,581 886,450 Data processing 833,755 745,330 577,219 Marketing and business development 444,957 523,460 320,613 Professional services 604,962 479,291 533,614 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,036 - - Other non-interest expense 414,613 401,090 320,179 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 7,826,942 7,593,779 7,647,907 Income before income taxes 724,312 1,020,549 1,861,207 Income tax provision 84,885 242,019 526,576 NET INCOME $ 639,427 $ 778,530 $ 1,334,631 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 1.34





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 34,357,109 $ 25,389,852 Investment securities 2,115,340 1,400,298 Federal funds sold and other 884,037 277,233 Total Interest Income 37,356,486 27,067,383 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,433,746 2,085,235 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,556,488 195,724 Notes payable 1,188,741 698,002 Federal funds purchased and other 47,727 7,603 Total interest expense 15,226,702 2,986,564 NET INTERST INCOME 22,129,784 24,080,819 Provision for credit losses 700,000 410,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 21,429,784 23,670,819 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 448,493 389,702 Wealth management fee income 2,052,718 1,816,651 Secondary market fee income 278,694 1,030,612 Bank owned life insurance income 240,012 5,549 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - (151,480 ) Other non-interest income 1,279,291 1,195,038 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,299,208 4,286,072 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 14,260,082 14,583,074 Occupancy and equipment 2,810,621 2,464,542 Data processing 2,237,196 1,834,815 Marketing and business development 1,442,126 992,715 Professional services 1,590,152 1,418,768 Amortization of other intangible asset 53,036 - Other non-interest expense 1,197,719 989,203 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 23,590,932 22,283,117 Income before income taxes 2,138,060 5,673,774 Income tax provision 380,591 1,479,215 NET INCOME $ 1,757,469 $ 4,194,559 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.76 $ 4.22 Diluted $ 1.76 $ 4.22





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 639,427 $ 778,530 $ 1,334,631 Net income before taxes 724,312 1,020,549 1,861,207 Dividends declared per share - 1.00 - PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,087,390,812 $ 1,054,290,779 $ 934,951,242 Total investments 97,523,688 98,506,257 95,169,822 Total loans, net 897,245,750 863,509,798 780,452,305 Allowance for credit losses (10,928,875 ) (10,608,962 ) (8,738,473 ) Total deposits 923,931,360 888,197,657 791,459,168 Stockholders’ equity 75,278,281 76,203,467 75,354,268 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.58 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.25 % 3.94 % 6.87 % Net loans/Deposits 97.11 % 97.22 % 98.61 % Total Shareholders’ Equity/Total assets 6.92 % 7.23 % 8.06 % Net loan losses/Total loans -0.01 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 32.92 % 30.35 % 29.10 % PER SHARE DATA Shares outstanding 994,596 996,196 994,996 Weighted average shares outstanding 995,674 997,567 994,996 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 995,723 997,585 995,687 Basic earnings $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings 0.64 0.78 1.34 Book value 75.69 76.49 75.73 Tangible book value 73.61 74.36 76.61 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (5,087 ) $ (12,410 ) $ (43,488 ) Classified assets 910,428 1,687,091 411,636 Nonperforming loans 124,672 92,618 153,362 Nonperforming assets 124,672 92,618 153,362 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.11 %





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold and other $ 13,590,719 $ 175,691 5.13 % $ 33,668,022 $ 431,607 5.14 % $ 23,960,268 $ 129,443 2.14 % Investment securities 104,185,411 706,441 2.69 % 98,944,071 780,362 3.16 % 99,741,280 574,963 2.29 % Loans receivable 879,512,966 12,381,749 5.59 % 850,747,374 11,302,782 5.33 % 750,079,728 9,067,631 4.80 % Total interest-earning assets 997,289,096 $ 13,263,881 5.28 % 983,359,467 $ 12,514,751 5.10 % 873,781,276 $ 9,772,037 4.44 % Noninterest-earning assets 63,042,922 67,618,864 34,911,606 Total assets $ 1,060,332,018 $ 1,050,978,331 $ 908,692,882 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 666,059,040 $ 5,202,219 3.10 % $ 648,067,147 $ 4,265,275 2.64 % $ 534,033,840 $ 781,647 0.58 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 38,935,770 413,608 4.21 % 40,650,920 459,605 4.53 % 13,285,949 77,939 2.33 % Notes payable 26,297,283 398,017 6.00 % 25,459,394 394,464 6.21 % 21,587,065 362,254 6.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 731,292,093 $ 6,013,844 3.26 % 714,177,461 $ 5,119,344 2.88 % 568,906,854 $ 1,221,840 0.85 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 250,898,403 257,452,327 262,673,429 Total liabilities 982,190,496 971,629,788 831,580,283 Stockholders’ equity 78,141,522 79,348,543 77,112,599 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,060,332,018 $ 1,050,978,331 $ 908,692,882 Net interest-earning assets $ 265,997,003 $ 269,182,006 $ 304,874,422 Net interest spread $ 7,250,037 2.01 % $ 7,395,407 2.23 % $ 8,550,197 3.58 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 3.02 % 3.88 %



