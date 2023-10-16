UPDATE – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores: BIMBO; OTCQX: BMBOY; GRBMF), the largest baking company in the world, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “BMBOY” and “GRBMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

As of June 30, 2023, Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 216 bakeries and plants and more than 1,500 sales centers strategically located in 34 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 9,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 3.5 million points of sale, more than 56,000 routes and over 145,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, and under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

