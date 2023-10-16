Pharmacist Moms Group® Announces Winners of Woman Pharmacist of the Year Awards

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacist Moms Group, founded in 2017 to help advance the profession of pharmacy, advocate for women in pharmacy and provide a network for pharmacist moms, today announced the winners of the 2023 Woman Pharmacist of the Year awards. Pharmacist Moms Group was proud to celebrate Women Pharmacist Day on October 12 by honoring the women who have made a significant impact on the pharmacy industry.



“Pharmacists serve as a lifeline for many people in accessing the health care they need and can afford. Whether it’s helping to navigate overwhelming OTC choices, making sense of confusing directions or dosage information, or administering critical vaccines, pharmacists are frequently the go-to providers millions rely upon,” said Suzanne Soliman, Pharm.D, BCMAS, founder of Pharmacist Moms Group. “Comprising 75% of the pharmacist workforce in the U.S., women are on the frontlines as trusted health care resources even as they care for their own families. On this day and every day, we join Pharmacy Times® in expressing our gratitude to all women pharmacists for the vital work they do.”

This year’s winners are:

Nontraditional Pharmacy

Catherine Oliphant, Pharm.D

Professor and Co-Chair of Pharmacy Practice and Administrative Sciences

College of Pharmacy, Idaho State University

Health-system Pharmacy

Kathy Chessman, Pharm.D

Professor and Chair, Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Outcome Sciences

Medical University of South Carolina

Independent Pharmacy

Kristin Holmes, Pharm.D

Owner, Capitol Heights Pharmacy

Community Pharmacy

Georgia Lehoczky, RPh

Regional Healthcare Director

Walgreens

Notes from sponsors are as follows:

L’Oréal

The L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty brands are proud to partner with the Pharmacist Moms Group on Women Pharmacist Day. As a pharmacist, you hold the health of others in your dependable hands. Your dedication to supporting, protecting and caring for patients makes a daily diﬀerence. CeraVe, La Roche-Posay and Vichy support you today and every day of the year. Thank you for all that you do.

About Pharmacist Moms Group

Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG) provides women pharmacists the opportunity to network, collaborate and offer genuine feedback in a closed-door, trusted setting. PhMG has grown to a community of 45,000-plus women pharmacists committed to advancing the profession of pharmacy and advocating for women in pharmacy.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health-system, oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

