BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 9 October to 13 October 2023

Paris, 16 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from October 9, 2023 to October 13, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/10/2023 FR0000131104 24,080 59.0506 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/10/2023 FR0000131104 70,034 58.9809 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/10/2023 FR0000131104 14,550 58.9937 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/10/2023 FR0000131104 117,336 58.9666 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10/10/2023 FR0000131104 40,000 59.9065 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10/10/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 59.9089 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10/10/2023 FR0000131104 25,000 59.9070 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 10/10/2023 FR0000131104 592,000 59.9142 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/10/2023 FR0000131104 22,326 60.1504 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/10/2023 FR0000131104 23,941 60.0783 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/10/2023 FR0000131104 9,595 60.1375 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/10/2023 FR0000131104 92,138 60.0593 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/10/2023 FR0000131104 25,006 59.9885 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/10/2023 FR0000131104 170,387 59.7050 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/10/2023 FR0000131104 32,995 59.7917 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/10/2023 FR0000131104 246,612 59.8061 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/10/2023 FR0000131104 35,000 57.9715 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/10/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 57.9681 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/10/2023 FR0000131104 25,000 57.9790 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/10/2023 FR0000131104 536,000 57.9306 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,402,000 59.1968





As of 4 October 2023 included, 67,152,757 shares were purchased under the first and a part of the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme. These treasury shares were cancelled, including 6,238,000 shares on 11 October 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital which now stands at EUR 2,334,357,778, divided into 1,167,178,889 ordinary shares.

As of 13 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 26,982,000 shares, equal to 2.3%, for a total consideration of 1,606,493,656 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information





Attachment