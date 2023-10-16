BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 9 October to 13 October 2023

Paris, 16 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from October 9, 2023 to October 13, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8309/10/2023FR000013110424,08059.0506AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8309/10/2023FR000013110470,03458.9809CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8309/10/2023FR000013110414,55058.9937TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8309/10/2023FR0000131104117,33658.9666XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8310/10/2023FR000013110440,00059.9065AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8310/10/2023FR0000131104150,00059.9089CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8310/10/2023FR000013110425,00059.9070TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8310/10/2023FR0000131104592,00059.9142XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/10/2023FR000013110422,32660.1504AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/10/2023FR000013110423,94160.0783CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/10/2023FR00001311049,59560.1375TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/10/2023FR000013110492,13860.0593XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/10/2023FR000013110425,00659.9885AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/10/2023FR0000131104170,38759.7050CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/10/2023FR000013110432,99559.7917TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/10/2023FR0000131104246,61259.8061XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/10/2023FR000013110435,00057.9715AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/10/2023FR0000131104150,00057.9681CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/10/2023FR000013110425,00057.9790TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/10/2023FR0000131104536,00057.9306XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,402,00059.1968 


As of 4 October 2023 included, 67,152,757 shares were purchased under the first and a part of the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme. These treasury shares were cancelled, including 6,238,000 shares on 11 October 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital which now stands at EUR 2,334,357,778, divided into 1,167,178,889 ordinary shares.

As of 13 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 26,982,000 shares, equal to 2.3%, for a total consideration of 1,606,493,656 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

 

