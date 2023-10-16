Paris, October 16, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 9 TO 13, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 9 to 13, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/10/2023 FR0010451203 44 500 20,6284 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/10/2023 FR0010451203 23 500 20,6196 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/10/2023 FR0010451203 3 000 20,5860 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/10/2023 FR0010451203 3 000 20,5831 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/10/2023 FR0010451203 10 500 20,8958 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/10/2023 FR0010451203 38 898 20,5986 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/10/2023 FR0010451203 23 615 20,5574 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/10/2023 FR0010451203 4 383 20,5633 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/10/2023 FR0010451203 5 704 20,5595 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/10/2023 FR0010451203 2 200 20,7689 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/10/2023 FR0010451203 1 023 20,7547 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/10/2023 FR0010451203 77 890 20,4663 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/10/2023 FR0010451203 52 000 20,4907 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/10/2023 FR0010451203 12 000 20,5434 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/10/2023 FR0010451203 10 420 20,6208 AQEU

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

