HUMBL Announces a Multi-Year Memorabilia Partnership with Mixed Martial Artist Erin Blanchfield of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

San Diego, California, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) HUMBL announced today the launch of a two year sports memorabilia partnership with Erin Blanchfield, an American mixed martial artist currently competing in the Flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).



Erin is a rising star, who is currently ranked #2 in the UFC women's flyweight rankings and currently #5 in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings. Erin is undefeated in the UFC and has a Pro MMA record of 12-1. She is currently on a nine fight win streak.

As a HUMBL Pro+ Social user, Erin has already started posting on her verified profile on www.HUMBL.com . She will be featured on a HUMBL Chat Q+A session as well, using the company’s new HUMBL Chat video services.

The HUMBL Authentics portion of the partnership with Erin features autograph signings; as well as the right to make apparel with her likeness. HUMBL Authentics has also created an Official Erin Blanchfield - QR Hologram for her signed memorabilia, that will tie into Verified by BLOCKS and the BLOCKS Registry for a more secure way of merchandise authentication.

Erin’s first HUMBL Authentics signing is in early November 2023. HUMBL Authentics customers will need to send in their submissions for the signing by November 1, 2023. Please order on HUMBL Authentics .

“Erin is one of the top fighters on the female side of the UFC. We look forward to working with her across our HUMBL product suite of verified user profiles, digital wallet, social media, chat and authenticated merchandise,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

“I’m excited to continue growing my brand as a UFC fighter inside and outside of the octagon. HUMBL is a natural step for me to connect my passion for fighting, with the equally hardcore fan base and social media reach of HUMBL, so we can grow our brands together over the coming years,” said Erin Blanchfield.

“We always enjoy working with HUMBL, the company does a good job connecting our athletes with brand opportunities, new technologies and additional fan bases,” said Oren Hodak, President of Knock Out Representation.

HUMBL is a Web 3 technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com .

HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

