HUMBL Announces Significant Milestones in Corporate Restructuring Plan

San Diego, CA , Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (“HUMBL” or the “Company”) announced today the achievement of significant milestones in its corporate restructuring designed to eliminate existing liabilities and obligations, reduce potential future stockholder dilution, and improve long-term financial flexibility.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has completed the following actions as part of a corporate clean-up and restructuring plan:

Retired 8,904 shares of Series C Preferred Stock;

Saved $20,000,000 in future issuances of common stock through its settlement with Ybyrá Capital; and

Continued to reduce debt and cut operating expenses.



The Company has successfully delivered an overall 80% reduction in outstanding Series C Preferred Shares. In its latest such transaction, the Company negotiated the exchange of 8,904 Series C shares for membership interests in WSCG SPV. The 8,904 shares of Series C Preferred represents $8,904,000 of value that would have been eligible for the Series C shareholders to convert into HUMBL common stock in the near future, in accordance with the terms of the Series C Certificate of Designation. By retiring these shares, HUMBL saved the common stockholders from significant potential dilution.

In furtherance of the Company’s focus on limiting dilution, HUMBL also negotiated a settlement with Ybyrá Capital S.A.. In connection with HUMBL’s purchase of FinCapital from Ybyrá, HUMBL was obligated to issue $20,000,000 in common stock to Ybyrá. As part of the settlement, HUMBL was able to terminate this share issuance obligation in its entirety. The termination of the obligation to issue these shares to Ybyrá eliminates a major dilutive event that was hanging over the Company and frees up shares to be used for future business acquisitions.

In addition to reducing dilution in the areas listed above, an additional key pillar of HUMBL’s corporate clean-up plan has been to reduce debt and operating expenses. Since 2023, HUMBL has eliminated over $35 million in debt, demonstrating meaningful progress in financial restructuring. This reduction lowers interest expenses, enhances operating leverage, and provides the Company with greater flexibility to pursue strategic initiatives and create shareholder value. The Company has also been able to meaningfully reduce its monthly burn rate.

Taken together, these actions reflect HUMBL’s disciplined approach to strengthening its capital structure, reducing dilution risk, and positioning the Company to make bold new acquisitions. By addressing key overhangs and significantly lowering costs and debt, HUMBL has improved its financial foundation and enhanced long-term value creation for shareholders.

New Company CEO, Greg Hopkins stated: “It is an important first step for me as CEO to communicate with our shareholders that the Company has been able to make so much progress on its corporate clean-up plan, placing HUMBL on stronger financial footing as we move forward into discussions with potential companies and real world asset candidates that we are interested in acquiring.”

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL, Inc. is focused on the convergence of digital technologies and real-world assets.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@HUMBL.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identiﬁed by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve signiﬁcant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to achieve the anticipated beneﬁts of the joint venture, competitive conditions, and general market dynamics. HUMBL, Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.