KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 9 October 2023 and 13 October 2023, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|09-10-2023
|87 000
|€ 4 970 493
|€ 57.13
|€ 56.84
|€ 57.56
|10-10-2023
|80 000
|€ 4 658 560
|€ 58.23
|€ 57.86
|€ 58.52
|11-10-2023
|82 000
|€ 4 748 481
|€ 57.91
|€ 57.62
|€ 58.16
|12-10-2023
|90 000
|€ 5 136 822
|€ 57.08
|€ 56.94
|€ 57.96
|13-10-2023
|93 000
|€ 5 275 174
|€ 56.72
|€ 56.54
|€ 57.08
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 3 709 765 on 13 October 2023.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back
