Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium October 30th and October 31st

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 47th Annual Auto Symposium at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas beginning on October 30, 2023. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry. Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.

Presenting Firms

Day 1 Day 2 
10:30amGabelli Auto Team7:50amGabelli Auto Team
11:00Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)

Greg Ethridge, CFO; Kunal Bhalla SVP, Corporate Development 		8:00Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)

Michael McGaugh, President & CEO; Grant Fitz, Executive VP & CFO; Jim Gurnee, VP Distribution Segment
11:30Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)

Tod Carpenter, Chairman, President & CEO		8:30MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)

Ryan Corbett, CFO
NoonDana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)

James Kamsickas, Chairman & CEO		9:00Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)

Paul Donahue, Chairman & CEO; Will Stengel, President & COO; Bert Nappier, CFO
12:30pmGentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)

Steve Downing, President & CEO		9:30



10:15		Experian Automotive



Break

1:00Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)

Heath R. Byrd, CFO		10:30Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)

Eric Sills, CEO; Nathan Iles, CFO; Jim Burke, COO
1:30Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG)

Tony Pordon, Senior VP		11:00AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)

Derek Fiebig, VP of Investor Relations
2:15AASA/MEMA Industry Discussion

Bill Long, President & CEO, MEMA; Paul McCarthy, President & CEO, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers		11:30AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)

Jamere Jackson, CFO
3:15Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)

Thomas Healy, Founder & CEO		12:00PMLunch Break
3:45Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA)

Rusty Rush, President & CEO; Steve Keller, CFO & Treasurer		12:15ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

Michael Hughes, Chief Revenue Officer
4:15



4:45		Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVA)

John Gibson, CFO

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)

Michael T. Broderick, President & CEO; Brian D’Ambrosia, CFO		1:00O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)

Brad Beckham, Co-President; Jeremy Fletcher, EVP & CFO
  1:30Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)

Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President & CEO
  2:00



2:30		Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)

Frank Krejci, President & CEO

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)

Ryan Lockwood, CFO

Encore at the Wynn, Las Vegas
October 30 and October 31, 2023
Please note all times are in PDT

Registration Page: https://www.gabelli.com/corporate/automotive_symposium

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Brian Sponheimer
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-8336