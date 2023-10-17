Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium October 30th and October 31st

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 47th Annual Auto Symposium at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas beginning on October 30, 2023. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry. Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.
Presenting Firms
|Day 1
|Day 2
|10:30am
|Gabelli Auto Team
|7:50am
|Gabelli Auto Team
|11:00
|Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)
Greg Ethridge, CFO; Kunal Bhalla SVP, Corporate Development
|8:00
|Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)
Michael McGaugh, President & CEO; Grant Fitz, Executive VP & CFO; Jim Gurnee, VP Distribution Segment
|11:30
|Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)
Tod Carpenter, Chairman, President & CEO
|8:30
|MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)
Ryan Corbett, CFO
|Noon
|Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
James Kamsickas, Chairman & CEO
|9:00
|Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
Paul Donahue, Chairman & CEO; Will Stengel, President & COO; Bert Nappier, CFO
|12:30pm
|Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)
Steve Downing, President & CEO
|9:30
10:15
|Experian Automotive
Break
|1:00
|Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)
Heath R. Byrd, CFO
|10:30
|Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
Eric Sills, CEO; Nathan Iles, CFO; Jim Burke, COO
|1:30
|Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG)
Tony Pordon, Senior VP
|11:00
|AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
Derek Fiebig, VP of Investor Relations
|2:15
|AASA/MEMA Industry Discussion
Bill Long, President & CEO, MEMA; Paul McCarthy, President & CEO, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers
|11:30
|AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
Jamere Jackson, CFO
|3:15
|Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)
Thomas Healy, Founder & CEO
|12:00PM
|Lunch Break
|3:45
|Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA)
Rusty Rush, President & CEO; Steve Keller, CFO & Treasurer
|12:15
|ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)
Michael Hughes, Chief Revenue Officer
|4:15
4:45
|Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVA)
John Gibson, CFO
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
Michael T. Broderick, President & CEO; Brian D’Ambrosia, CFO
|1:00
|O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
Brad Beckham, Co-President; Jeremy Fletcher, EVP & CFO
|1:30
|Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President & CEO
|2:00
2:30
|Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)
Frank Krejci, President & CEO
CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)
Ryan Lockwood, CFO
Encore at the Wynn, Las Vegas
October 30 and October 31, 2023
Please note all times are in PDT
Registration Page: https://www.gabelli.com/corporate/automotive_symposium
For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
Contact:
Brian Sponheimer
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-8336