Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium October 30th and October 31st

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 47th Annual Auto Symposium at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas beginning on October 30, 2023. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry. Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.



Presenting Firms

Day 1 Da y 2 10:30am Gabelli Auto Team 7:50am Gabelli Auto Team 11:00 Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)



Greg Ethridge, CFO; Kunal Bhalla SVP, Corporate Development 8:00 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)



Michael McGaugh, President & CEO; Grant Fitz, Executive VP & CFO; Jim Gurnee, VP Distribution Segment 11:30 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)



Tod Carpenter, Chairman, President & CEO 8:30 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)



Ryan Corbett, CFO Noon Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)



James Kamsickas, Chairman & CEO 9:00 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)



Paul Donahue, Chairman & CEO; Will Stengel, President & COO; Bert Nappier, CFO 12:30pm Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)



Steve Downing, President & CEO 9:30







10:15 Experian Automotive







Break



1:00 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)



Heath R. Byrd, CFO 10:30 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)



Eric Sills, CEO; Nathan Iles, CFO; Jim Burke, COO 1:30 Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG)



Tony Pordon, Senior VP 11:00 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)



Derek Fiebig, VP of Investor Relations 2:15 AASA/MEMA Industry Discussion



Bill Long, President & CEO, MEMA; Paul McCarthy, President & CEO, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers 11:30 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)



Jamere Jackson, CFO 3:15 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)



Thomas Healy, Founder & CEO 12:00PM Lunch Break 3:45 Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA)



Rusty Rush, President & CEO; Steve Keller, CFO & Treasurer 12:15 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)



Michael Hughes, Chief Revenue Officer 4:15







4:45 Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVA)



John Gibson, CFO



Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)



Michael T. Broderick, President & CEO; Brian D’Ambrosia, CFO 1:00 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)



Brad Beckham, Co-President; Jeremy Fletcher, EVP & CFO 1:30 Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)



Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President & CEO 2:00







2:30 Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)



Frank Krejci, President & CEO



CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)



Ryan Lockwood, CFO

Encore at the Wynn, Las Vegas

October 30 and October 31, 2023

Please note all times are in PDT

Registration Page: https://www.gabelli.com/corporate/automotive_symposium

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Brian Sponheimer

Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-8336