National Academy of Sports Medicine® Introduces NASM One – the Future of Fitness Career Advancement

Gilbert, AZ, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness training, announces the launch of NASM One, an innovative membership program designed to help fitness professionals elevate their career through exclusive discounts, education resources, and networking opportunities.

More than a subscription, NASM One is intended for aspiring and established fitness professionals alike. Members gain access to a centralized hub for continuing education, career tools, and exclusive access to a like-minded community of leaders and learners all united in their passion to deliver exceptional service to clients. Alongside career development resources that hone leadership and business skills, members can leverage a range of benefits that support their dedication to personal and professional growth including:

300+ Premier Programs. Earn unlimited CEUs (all with extended access) to achieve continuing education goals.

Exclusive Discounts. Receive the best available pricing on all NASM and AFAA Certifications and Specializations.

New Certifications. Access coursework that supports your ongoing business knowledge and take advantage of free CPR/AED certification.

Client Management App. Work smarter every day with NASM EDGE™ to unleash efficiency across client booking and billing, program design, assessments, and virtual training tools.

Business Courses. Access courses authored by industry experts to help grow your business including Virtual Coaching, Social Media Influencer, and Home Gym Design.

More Control. Less Stress. Obtain credentials on your terms with unlimited exam attempts and waived fees for both recertifications and renewals.

Member-Only Events and more...



“NASM is committed to our mission of transforming lives. We demonstrate this through our continuous innovation and evolution to meet the needs of our customers,” said Ethan Abrams, Vice President of Product Innovation and Strategy at NASM. “NASM One, our new membership subscription, offers our personal trainers value and easy access to continuous learning and career development opportunities that support their desire to succeed.”

For more information on NASM One, visit https://www.nasm.org/membership.







About NASM: National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidenced-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.







