The Sustainable Green Team and VRM Biologik Announce US Manufacture Alliance and Expanded Strategic Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM), a leading sustainable solutions company, and VRM Biologik (VRM), a global innovator in biotechnology, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at expanding VRM Biologik's technology and products into North, Central and South America and the Caribbean Islands.



The expanded relationship will see VRM increase its equity in SGTM, solidifying its commitment to mutual success and growth. SGTM has been granted exclusive rights for deploying VRM Biologik programs throughout the Americas and will act as the implementer of an expanded Licensing and manufacturing program delivering access to VRM's products in the region.

SGTM will collaborate with VRM to enhance its global supply chain by using resources and capacity from the United States to grow its export markets positively.

Further, SGTM and VRM Biologik will actively pursue growth in their global operations while contributing and scaling their national food and water security programs.

"We are excited to partner with VRM Biologik to expand their innovative biotechnology solutions into the Americas and the Caribbean," said Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM. "This partnership will not only enhance our product offerings but also contribute to the growth and development of both companies."

SGTM’s long-term vision is to expand the partnership, creating an international conglomerate with a future up-list of its shares on a national stock exchange.

"SGTM's strong US manufacturing capacity and market reach makes them an ideal partner for us," said Ken Bellamy, VRM Biologik Founder. "Together, we will drive delivery of sustainable solutions for organic waste and sustainable agriculture to make a significant impact globally."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor, at 1-407-886-8733 and traynor@sgtmltd.com .

About VRM B i ologik :



VRM Biologik is a renowned biotech intellectual property development leader committed to revolutionizing various industries through innovative solutions. With a strong background in research and development, VRM Biologik aims to create sustainable and transformative products that address pressing global challenges. Their sustainable technologies are designed to address environmental challenges and promote a more sustainable future - https:// vrmbi o lo g ik .com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. :

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. With a focus on innovative products and strategic partnerships, SGTM focuses on creating and providing innovative solutions for a greener and more sustainable future for generations; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and SGTM's YouTube C hannel .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Tony Raynor, CEO

SGTM-VRM, LLC

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

407-886-8733

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d137921d-ce78-4e54-9f11-65c8dc5d1d57

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/991c3f0f-8a72-4fdd-a7f9-10dd6af826cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9156f781-c201-4581-b149-f1970e2015c7