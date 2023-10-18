TerrAscend to Participate in the Jefferies Cannabis Summit on October 25th in NYC

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Jefferies Cannabis Summit being held on October 25, 2023 in New York City.



Ziad Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion, “Lunch and Learn: Brands Will Ultimately Win and Drive Value”, moderated by Owen Bennett, Global Tobacco and Cannabis Senior Research Analyst, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Management, including Ziad Ghanem and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your conference representative or email IR@TerrAscend.com.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

