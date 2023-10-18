Red Cat Holdings to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announces that Dr. Allan Evans, Chief Operating Officer, will present a corporate overview at the ThinkEquity Conference. The conference is being held on October 19, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.



Event: ThinkEquity Conference Presentation Date: October 19, 2023 Time: 1:30pm ET (South Salon 1)

Dr. Allan Evans will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For more information and to register for the conference, click below:

https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

NEWS MEDIA:

Dalton Agency

Phone: (615) 515-4891

Email: redcat@daltonagency.com