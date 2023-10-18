Infinidat Supports Pediatric Cancer Research Through Tech Tackles Cancer Charity Event in Boston

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced its continued support for Tech Tackles Cancer with the charitable fundraising event “Battle of the Tech Rockstars.” This year’s event is scheduled for November 7th at The Sinclair, a gastropub and music venue located in famed Harvard Square (Cambridge).



Tickets to the event (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on November 7th) are now available for Boston’s “Battle of Tech Rockstars” event for individuals and groups, while opportunities for additional companies to donate to Tech Tackles Cancer are open.

In its 9th year, Tech Tackles Cancer has raised over $3 million for organizations that advance cancer research and support pediatric patients with outreach programs. The non-profit organization has already garnered $100,000 in donations and corporate sponsorships for the November 7th event at The Sinclair, with a goal set at $250,000. Infinidat is a Gold Sponsor of Tech Tackles Cancer Boston.

Donations will go directly to two organizations: St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered charity committed to funding research for childhood cancers and One Mission, a pediatric cancer charity that does whatever it takes to get kids through cancer treatment.

As a leader in enterprise storage and cyber resilience, Infinidat is one of several major IT vendors involved in the Tech Tackles Cancer efforts. Reflecting its commitment to giving back to the local community where the company’s employees, channel partners, and customers live and work, Infinidat is a member on the volunteer-led steering committee that oversees and plans the organization’s activities. Infinidat has its U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and is a strong participant in the Boston area tech community.

“This year has been an exciting time of international expansion of Tech Tackles Cancer, reaching more of a geographically diverse audience with the opportunity to support and connect with this worthy cause,” said Sapna Capoor, Director of Global Communications at Infinidat. “The launch of the London event last May initiated a new phase of growth to accelerate fundraising and corporate sponsorships across multiple continents. This upcoming Boston event will cap off a transatlantic partnership of multinational tech companies coming together to make a real difference for the benefit of sick kids and finish 2023 strong.”

The inaugural global event in London was held on May 24, 2023, at the popular Omeara nightclub. It saw UK and U.S. technology leaders battle it out on stage through live music performances raising over £100,000. Tech Tackles Cancer London 2023 benefitted Children with Cancer UK, one of the leading childhood cancer charities in the UK, with a vision of a world where every child survives cancer. All of the money raised through sponsorship and fundraising efforts went directly to Children with Cancer UK to fund life-saving research and support children and their families through treatment and beyond.

Watch and Give Online

Tech executives will put on their “rock star” acts as musical performers on stage in Boston, backed by a live band, to compete in the head-to-head “Battle of the Tech Rockstars” competition. The live audience and spectators watching the performances online will be able to vote for their favorite performances. The event will be livestreamed from the Tech Tackles Cancer website and at https://evt.live/tech-tackles-cancer-boston-2023.

"It will be a great honor for me to take the microphone on stage at Tech Tackles Cancer Boston and sing my heart out to support the children who need our help,” said Bob Elliott, VP of Storage Sales at Mainline Information Systems. “This is our time to come together as a high tech industry and create positive change in the world. Our partnership with Infinidat opened up this opportunity for me to be a ‘rock star’ for a few hours. Although I’ll be keeping my day job of orchestrating enterprise IT solutions to solve customer challenges, this will be a night to remember. I hope everyone can support this very worthy cause.”

Christopher Lynch, CEO of AtScale and the visionary behind Tech Tackles Cancer, reinforced the organization's mission, “Tech Tackles Cancer harnesses the power of the technology industry to raise awareness and funds to help sick children and their families and advance cancer research. We are imparting a sense of giving back to the next generation of technology leaders, encouraging them to prioritize philanthropy alongside their careers. I invite everyone to support the performers and the companies that are participating in Tech Tackles Cancer."

To find out more information and donate to Tech Tackles Boston, visit: https://techtacklesx.org/ttc-boston/

About Tech Tackles Cancer

Tech Tackles Cancer is an international non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy. TTC brings together tech companies that want to give back and support life-saving pediatric cancer research and outreach programs. TTC was founded by technology veteran Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale, and executive chairman of DataRobot and Snowplow. For more information, go to techtacklesx.org.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

