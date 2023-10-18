Michael Burden & Al Williams Join Gordon Brothers as Co-Heads of North America Real Estate Services

Boston, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Burden and Al Williams have joined Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, as Co-Heads of North America Real Estate Services.

Burden and Williams will lead the growth and expansion of Gordon Brothers’ real estate services platform providing full life cycle portfolio optimization services to retail, office, commercial and industrial clients. They will focus on helping companies develop and implement operational efficiency plans within their real estate portfolios.

Previously, Burden and Williams were partners at ExcessSpace, a Newmark company, and played an integral role in making the real estate consulting and advisory firm one of the most recognizable brands in the shopping center industry.

Based in New York, Burden has over 25 years’ experience in the real estate industry within the retail sector. Over the past 15 years, his primary focus has been on marketing, branding, business development, and corporate strategic planning and initiatives.

Based in California, Williams has nearly 30 years’ experience in the real estate industry developing business strategy, marketing, branding and spearheading new business initiatives.

“We are thrilled to expand our real estate services business in North America with two industry veterans of this caliber,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer of Gordon Brothers. “The combination of Michael’s and Al’s experience with our other businesses will be powerful as we continue to provide holistic, integrated solutions to our clients across our service offerings.”

“We are excited to join Gordon Brothers and bring comprehensive, integrated solutions to clients in all phases of the business cycle,” said Burden. “The combination of occupier services and capital solutions enables the firm to be the industry’s premier source for full life cycle portfolio optimization.”

“Our ability to provide white-glove solutions leveraging the breadth and depth of experience across the firm’s real estate, retail, commercial and industrial, and capital platforms will allow us to better serve clients in every sector,” said Williams.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

